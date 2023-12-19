6 best smartwatches for iPhone: Apple Watch Ultra 2, Apple Watch Series 9, and more

6 best smartwatches for iPhone: Smartwatches were once the new technological marvel, offering most of the smartphone capabilities on your wrist. However, these devices have now become a staple, with a smartwatch from every brand and for every budget available in the market. The best smartwatches are equipped with a vast range of health monitoring features that can potentially save your life one day. Thus, smartwatches have now become a daily essential that you shouldn't leave your home without. If you're an iPhone user, then the best smartwatches for the iPhone are usually the Apple Watches. These smartwatches by Apple are the best companion for your iPhone, offering seamless connectivity across apps. The Apple Watch carries a vast range of health and fitness features such as Crash Detection, Fall Detection, heart rate monitoring, blood oxygen monitoring, and ECG. These features have the potential to notify users of potential health concerns, and in some instances, have prompted individuals to seek emergency medical assistance, ultimately saving their lives.

List of Best Selling Products

Saving lives

In the last few years, there have been many instances of the Apple smartwatch saving lives. In January, the Apple Watch saved the life of a wearer by alerting them of irregular heart rhythm which after medical diagnosis showed that the wearer flatlined for 19 seconds during their sleep! Just a month later, it saved another life alerting the wearer of their heart racing, which upon checkup turned out to be a severe case of GI bleeding which could have proved to be fatal if not acted upon. Due to such reasons, the Apple Watch has become the best smartwatch for the iPhone. While the Apple smartwatch has been immensely popular, there's one downside to it - its compatibility. Being an Apple product, the Apple Watch only works with an Apple device, namely the iPhone. But if you're already an iPhone user, then it is the best smartwatch to buy for your iPhone.

What should you look for in the best smartwatch for iPhone?

Choosing the best smartwatch for iPhone can be a daunting task, considering the plethora of options that are available in the market. One of the things to consider should be the display of the smartwatch. The best smartwatches for iPhone should have crisp and bright displays, preferably AMOLED, for easy visibility outdoors. These devices should also come powered by a powerful processor to carry out all the tasks without breaking a sweat. Speaking of sweat, the best smartwatches for iPhone should have a high durability rating, considering that they will become your workout partner. It should also support tracking of various exercise routines, along with crucial health sensors such as heart rate, SpO2, and more. Lastly, the best smartwatches for the iPhone should have a long battery life so that you don't have to worry about the smartwatch shutting down in the midst of your workout.

Now that you know the things you should look out for while buying the best smartwatch for iPhone, check out the top options you can buy including the likes of Apple Watch Ultra 2, Apple Watch Series 9, Apple Watch SE 2, and more.

Apple Watch Ultra 2

B0CHY39HL2-1

Apple introduced the second generation of Apple Watch Ultra, dubbed the Apple Watch Ultra 2, at the Wonderlust event in September 2023. It is powered by a new S9 chip and WatchOS 10 along with a new 4-core Neural Engine that can process machine learning tasks up to twice as fast as the original Apple Watch Ultra. It comes with the biggest display ever and 3000 nits peak brightness which is 50 percent brighter than the first generation of Apple Watch Ultra. It also features a new modular ultra watch face which enables easy viewing of sports, outdoor adventures, and ocean and water activities. The in-display flashlight is also improved with Digital Crown which temporarily doubles the brightness. Users can also use on-device Siri to Access and Log Health Data, making it one of the best smartwatches for iPhone.

The Apple smartwatch is integrated with On-Device Siri for easy access to Log Health Data. Now you do not need the internet for starting a workout or setting a timer as Siri does not rely on Wi-Fi or cellular networks. Apple claims that the Apple Watch Ultra 2 is designed with carbon-neutral products and is made up of 95 percent recycled titanium.

This Apple smartwatch is specialized for fitness freaks in terms of its features, health tracking, and more. The watch also features the new double-tap gesture feature similar to the Apple Watch Series 9. The gesture can be used to stop a timer, play and pause music, snooze an alarm, answer and end a phone call, take a photo with the Camera Remote, and more. It comes with a 36-hour battery life with regular use and up to 72 hours in Low Power Mode and enables Bluetooth connectivity.

Storage Size Brightness Processor Water resistance Battery life 64GB 49mm Up to 3000 nits S9 SiP with 64-bit dual-core processor 10ATM Up to 36 hours

Apple Watch Series 9

B0CHY26LK8-2

The new Apple Watch Series 9 is powered by the latest S9 chipset and comes in two sizes - 41mm and 45mm. Like other Apple Watches, it gets a vast range of health-tracking features such as ECG, and can even alert you if you have irregular heart rhythm. This Apple smartwatch allows users to track their REM, core, and deep sleep. The company has introduced a new Siri+health feature that enables users to interact with the voice assistance in terms of reminders. Users can simply ask “Siri, what's my heart rate?” and it will show you the data. This feature makes it one of the best smartwatches for iPhone.

Apple Watch Series 9 displays up to 2000 nits which is double of Series 8, making it even easier to read text in bright sunlight. It has an all-day 18-hour battery life. Apple has also introduced a new double-tap Gesture feature that just requires your thumb and index fingers to answer and end calls, play/pause music, scroll widgets, and much more. Now users will not have to physically interact with the watch as it can just be done with a simple double tap.

Storage Size Brightness Processor Water resistance Battery life 64GB 45mm or 41mm Up to 2000 nits S9 SiP with 64-bit dual-core processor 5ATM Up to 18 hours

Apple Watch SE 2nd Gen

B0BDKB68HG-3

The Apple Watch SE 2nd Gen is powered by the S8 SiP with a 64-bit dual-core processor, along with the W3 wireless chip. This Apple smartwatch features up to a 44mm case and a Retina LTPO OLED display with a resolution of up to 368 by 448 pixels and 1000 nits peak brightness. It features up to 18 hours of battery life and supports charging via a USB Type-C magnetic cable. The Apple Watch SE 2nd Gen is available in both Wi-Fi and Cellular models.

With this Apple smartwatch, users can make calls, send texts, and use convenient apps like Apple Pay and Maps directly from their wrists. you can make calls, send texts, and use convenient apps like Apple Pay and Maps directly from your wrist. Additionally, it also gets several life-saving features such as Emergency SOS via Satellite, making it one of the best smartwatches for iPhone.

Storage Size Brightness Processor Water resistance Battery life 32GB 44mm or 40mm Up to 1000 nits S8 SiP with 64-bit dual-core processor 5ATM Up to 18 hours

Apple Watch Ultra

B0BDJWQ4TZ-4

The Apple Watch Ultra is for extreme athletes, including ultra marathoners, expert divers, and others. Here, the side button is designed to work even when you are wearing gloves. Moreover, there are two speakers and microphones to get good-quality calls. Its case surrounds the front crystal to protect it during extreme activities. For the first time ever an Apple Watch, has dual-frequency GPS that integrates both L1 and the latest frequency, L5. Also for your long trips, the battery life of this Apple smartwatch can be extended to reach up to 60 hours using Low Power Mode.

This Apple smartwatch is also designed for water sports, including extreme activities like kitesurfing and wakeboarding, along with recreational scuba diving. For these, the Apple Watch Ultra is certified to WR100 and EN 13319, an internationally recognized standard for dive accessories. It also includes a Depth app that utilizes the new depth gauge. The new Wayfinder watch face is designed for the Apple Watch Ultra display and includes a compass built into the dial. The redesigned Compass app in watchOS 9 surfaces more in-depth information and three distinct views, and offers Waypoints and Backtrack features on this Apple smartwatch.

Apart from these, this Apple smartwatch features all other connectivity, activity, and health features — from heart rate monitoring and the ECG and Blood Oxygen apps to Activity rings along with additional health, safety, and navigation features. The whole new lineup can detect a severe car crash with Crash Detection.

Storage Size Brightness Processor Water resistance Battery life 32GB 49mm Up to 2000 nits S8 SiP with 64-bit dual-core processor 10ATM Up to 36 hours

Apple Watch Series 8

B0BDKKRRTM-5

The new Apple Watch Series 8 comes with a new body temperature sensor as well as new cycle-tracking features for women's health. It includes information about ovulation. However, this temperature sensor also gives a "retrospective estimate" of when you ovulate. Apple also ensures that health data is encrypted end-to-end, which will be accessible only via passcode Touch ID or Face ID. This Apple smartwatch offers two screen sizes, 41mm and 45mm, both featuring Always-On Retina LTPO OLED displays with exceptional brightness. It holds an IPX6 and 5ATM rating, making it resistant to dust and suitable for activities like swimming. Thus, it is one of the best smartwatches for iPhone.

Moreover, it also supports Car Crash detection via its three-axis gyroscope and a high-g-force accelerometer. This Apple smartwatch can detect three types of crashes - side-impact, rear-end collision, and rollovers. To keep the battery going for a long time, it comes with a Low Power Mode that can offer up to 36 hours of battery life. While the Apple Watch SE has the same crash-detection feature. It has the same SoC as the Series 8, which means it is 20 percent faster than the previous version.

Storage Size Brightness Processor Water resistance Battery life 32GB 45mm or 41mm Up to 1000 nits S8 SiP with 64-bit dual-core processor 5ATM Up to 18 hours

Apple Watch SE 1st Gen

B09G9717T5-6

The Apple Watch SE 1st Gen is powered by the S5 SiP with a 64-bit dual-core processor, along with the W3 wireless chip. This Apple smartwatch features up to a 44mm case and a Retina LTPO OLED display with a resolution of 368 by 448 pixels and 1000 nits peak brightness. It features up to 18 hours of battery life and supports charging via a USB Type-C magnetic cable. The Apple Watch SE 1st Gen is available in both Wi-Fi and Cellular models.

The Apple Watch SE 1st Gen allows users to make calls and send text messages. Like previous Apple smartwatches, it also features apps such as Apple Pay and Maps, which users can access directly on their wrists. It comes in two sizes - 40mm and 44mm and supports both Wi-Fi and LTE. If you have the LTE version like I do, you can create a copy of your iPhone's SIM card on the Watch's eSIM. This lets you leave the iPhone behind and still remain connected. Alongside activities like yoga, running, swimming, and marathons, you can also keep a check on your tai chi and pilates using this Apple smartwatch, making it one of the best smartwatches for iPhone that you can buy today.