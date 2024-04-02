 Best business laptops under Rs. 80000: Check top options from Apple, HP, Asus and more | Laptops-pc News
Best business laptops under Rs. 80000: Check top options from Apple, HP, Asus and more

Best business laptops under Rs. 80000: From Apple, HP to Asus, check out the list of laptops which you can use for professional work.

By: HT TECH
Apr 02 2024, 16:18 IST
Check out the list of best business laptops under Rs. 80000.

Best business laptops under Rs. 80000: In search of a high-performing laptop for professional use? There are several laptops available in the market which are designed for creative and professional usage. However, finding the right laptop which matches all your requirements is not an easy task as it requires research and takes time and effort. To simplify your search for a laptop, first create a list of your requirements, including budget. This way you will be able to narrow down your options. Additionally, to make your search even easier, we have curated a list of the best business laptops under Rs.80000 from top brands such as Apple, Asus, HP, and more. Check the list and pick the one which matches your requirements.

Best business laptops under Rs.80000

1. Apple MacBook Air Laptop M1 chip:

The first laptop in the list is the Apple MacBook Air Laptop which comes with a 13.3-inch Retina display with IPS technology for sharp and clear tones. The laptop is powered by Apple's in-house M1 chip with an 8-core CPU which claims to deliver up to 3.5x faster performance. It also supports a 16-core Neural Engine for improved performance. Additionally, for non-stop working hours, the device claims to offer up to 18 hours of battery life. To store graphic-intensive apps and games, the laptop offers 8GB RAM and 256GB SSD Storage.

Display: 13.3-inchBattery: 49.9 Watt Hour
Processor: M1 chipGraphics: -
RAM: 8GB RAMStorage: 256GB 

2. Asus Vivobook Pro 15:

The laptop features a 15-inch NanoEdge FHD OLED1 display with up to 60Hz refresh rate and 600nits HDR peak brightness. For performance, the Asus Vivobook Pro 15 is equipped with an AMD Ryzen 7 5800H processor coupled with an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 graphics card. The laptop offers 16GB RAM and a 1TB SSD storage capacity. The Asus Vivobook Pro 15 comes with dual 86-blade fans, and two heat pipes to make the device cool and run fast without any lag or hindrance. It also features a fingerprint scanner, 1080p FHD camera and a physical webcam shield. For lasting performance, the Asus laptop features ‎50 50-watt hour battery which claims to offer 6 hours of performance.

Display: 15-inchBattery: 50 Watt Hour
Processor: AMD Ryzen 7 5800HGraphics: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050
RAM: 16GB RAMStorage: 1 TB

3. HP Envy x360:

The third laptop in the list of best business laptops under Rs.80000 is the HP Envy x360. The laptop features a 13.3-inch diagonal, WUXGA IPS display which offers up to 400nits peak brightness. It comes with a 360-degree hinge therefore you can swifty use the touch and pen input. For performance, the HP Envy x360 is powered by a 12th Gen Intel Evo i5-1230U processor. For storage, the laptop offers 8GB RAM and 512GB SSD storage. For endless productivity, the HP Envy x360 is backed by ‎a 66-watt-hour battery which offers up to 14 hours of battery life. This laptop could be a great option for your professional usage.

Display: 13.3-inchBattery: 50 Watt Hour
Processor: 12th Gen Intel Evo i5-1230UGraphics: Intel Iris Xe Graphics
RAM: 8GB RAMStorage: 512GB

4. HP Pavilion x360:

The next device in the list of best business laptops under Rs.80000 is the HP Pavilion x360. The laptop sports a 14-inch FHD display with up to 250nits peak brightness. It also supports Intel Iris X graphics for an improved viewing experience. The HP Pavilion x360 is powered by a 10-core 13th Gen Intel Core i5-1335U processor for smooth performance. In terms of storage, the laptop offers 16GB DDR4 RAM and 1TB SSD storage. For uninterrupted performance, the laptop is backed by a 43Wh battery which also supports fast charging technology. Lastly, the laptop offers Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3, HP True Vision 5MP camera, and more such features.

Display: 14-inchBattery: 43 Watt Hour
Processor: 13th Gen Intel Core i5-1335UGraphics: Intel Iris Xe Graphics
RAM: 16GB RAMStorage: 1TB

5. ASUS Creator Series Vivobook 14X:

The last device on the list is the ASUS Creator Series Vivobook 14X which could be a great choice for business purposes. The laptop features a 14.0-inch OLED display with up to 600 nits peak brightness. It also offers PANTONE-validated colours for an improved viewing experience. For performance, the ASUS Creator Series Vivobook 14X is equipped with a 12th Gen Intel Core i7-12650H processor paired with NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2050 graphics. For lasting performance, the laptop comes with a 63-watt hour battery which offers up to 8 hours battery life.

Display: 14-inchBattery: 63 Watt Hour
Processor: 13th Intel Core i7-12650HGraphics: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2050
RAM: 16GB RAMStorage: 1TB

ProductFeature 1Feature 2Feature 3
Apple MacBook Air Laptopfaster performance18 hours battery16-core Neural Engine
Asus Vivobook Pro 15600nits brightness NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 graphics1080p FHD camera
HP Envy x360360-degree hinge66 Watt Hours battery512GB storage
HP Pavilion x3601TB storageWi-Fi 6EFast charging
ASUS Creator Series Vivobook 14X600 nits brightness8 hours batteryNVIDIA GeForce RTX 2050

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets