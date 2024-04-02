Best business laptops under Rs. 80000: Check top options from Apple, HP, Asus and more

Best business laptops under Rs. 80000: In search of a high-performing laptop for professional use? There are several laptops available in the market which are designed for creative and professional usage. However, finding the right laptop which matches all your requirements is not an easy task as it requires research and takes time and effort. To simplify your search for a laptop, first create a list of your requirements, including budget. This way you will be able to narrow down your options. Additionally, to make your search even easier, we have curated a list of the best business laptops under Rs.80000 from top brands such as Apple, Asus, HP, and more. Check the list and pick the one which matches your requirements. Products included in this article 21% OFF Apple MacBook Air Laptop M1 chip, 13.3-inch/33.74 cm Retina Display, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD Storage, Backlit Keyboard, FaceTime HD Camera, Touch ID. Works with iPhone/iPad; Silver (6,816) 31% OFF ASUS Vivobook Pro 15 OLED, AMD Ryzen 7 5800H, 15.6" (39.6 cm) OLED, Thin & Light Laptop (16GB/1TB SSD/4GB NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050/Windows 11/Office 2021/Fingerprint/Silver/1.65 kg), M3500QC-L1712WS (58) 15% OFF HP Pavilion x360, 13th Gen Intel Core i5-1335U, 14-inch (35.6 cm), FHD, 16GB DDR4, 1TB SSD, Intel Iris Xe Graphics, FPR, 5MP Camera w/Privacy Shutter (Win 11, MSO 2021, Silver, 1.51 kg), ek1010TU (40)

Best business laptops under Rs.80000

1. Apple MacBook Air Laptop M1 chip:

1. Apple MacBook Air Laptop M1 chip:

The first laptop in the list is the Apple MacBook Air Laptop which comes with a 13.3-inch Retina display with IPS technology for sharp and clear tones. The laptop is powered by Apple's in-house M1 chip with an 8-core CPU which claims to deliver up to 3.5x faster performance. It also supports a 16-core Neural Engine for improved performance. Additionally, for non-stop working hours, the device claims to offer up to 18 hours of battery life. To store graphic-intensive apps and games, the laptop offers 8GB RAM and 256GB SSD Storage.

Specifications Display: 13.3-inch Battery: 49.9 Watt Hour Processor: M1 chip Graphics: - RAM: 8GB RAM Storage: 256GB

2. Asus Vivobook Pro 15:

The laptop features a 15-inch NanoEdge FHD OLED1 display with up to 60Hz refresh rate and 600nits HDR peak brightness. For performance, the Asus Vivobook Pro 15 is equipped with an AMD Ryzen 7 5800H processor coupled with an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 graphics card. The laptop offers 16GB RAM and a 1TB SSD storage capacity. The Asus Vivobook Pro 15 comes with dual 86-blade fans, and two heat pipes to make the device cool and run fast without any lag or hindrance. It also features a fingerprint scanner, 1080p FHD camera and a physical webcam shield. For lasting performance, the Asus laptop features ‎50 50-watt hour battery which claims to offer 6 hours of performance.

Specifications Display: 15-inch Battery: 50 Watt Hour Processor: AMD Ryzen 7 5800H Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 RAM: 16GB RAM Storage: 1 TB

3. HP Envy x360:

The third laptop in the list of best business laptops under Rs.80000 is the HP Envy x360. The laptop features a 13.3-inch diagonal, WUXGA IPS display which offers up to 400nits peak brightness. It comes with a 360-degree hinge therefore you can swifty use the touch and pen input. For performance, the HP Envy x360 is powered by a 12th Gen Intel Evo i5-1230U processor. For storage, the laptop offers 8GB RAM and 512GB SSD storage. For endless productivity, the HP Envy x360 is backed by ‎a 66-watt-hour battery which offers up to 14 hours of battery life. This laptop could be a great option for your professional usage.

Specifications Display: 13.3-inch Battery: 50 Watt Hour Processor: 12th Gen Intel Evo i5-1230U Graphics: Intel Iris Xe Graphics RAM: 8GB RAM Storage: 512GB

4. HP Pavilion x360:

The next device in the list of best business laptops under Rs.80000 is the HP Pavilion x360. The laptop sports a 14-inch FHD display with up to 250nits peak brightness. It also supports Intel Iris X graphics for an improved viewing experience. The HP Pavilion x360 is powered by a 10-core 13th Gen Intel Core i5-1335U processor for smooth performance. In terms of storage, the laptop offers 16GB DDR4 RAM and 1TB SSD storage. For uninterrupted performance, the laptop is backed by a 43Wh battery which also supports fast charging technology. Lastly, the laptop offers Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3, HP True Vision 5MP camera, and more such features.

Specifications Display: 14-inch Battery: 43 Watt Hour Processor: 13th Gen Intel Core i5-1335U Graphics: Intel Iris Xe Graphics RAM: 16GB RAM Storage: 1TB

5. ASUS Creator Series Vivobook 14X:

The last device on the list is the ASUS Creator Series Vivobook 14X which could be a great choice for business purposes. The laptop features a 14.0-inch OLED display with up to 600 nits peak brightness. It also offers PANTONE-validated colours for an improved viewing experience. For performance, the ASUS Creator Series Vivobook 14X is equipped with a 12th Gen Intel Core i7-12650H processor paired with NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2050 graphics. For lasting performance, the laptop comes with a 63-watt hour battery which offers up to 8 hours battery life.

Specifications Display: 14-inch Battery: 63 Watt Hour Processor: 13th Intel Core i7-12650H Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2050 RAM: 16GB RAM Storage: 1TB

Top 3 features for you

Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 Apple MacBook Air Laptop faster performance 18 hours battery 16-core Neural Engine Asus Vivobook Pro 15 600nits brightness NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 graphics 1080p FHD camera HP Envy x360 360-degree hinge 66 Watt Hours battery 512GB storage HP Pavilion x360 1TB storage Wi-Fi 6E Fast charging ASUS Creator Series Vivobook 14X 600 nits brightness 8 hours battery NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2050

