Top camera smartphones under Rs. 20000 in 2024: iQOO Z9, Redmi Note 13 5G and more

2024 brings a number of smartphone options, particularly in the sub-20K range, boasting impressive camera capabilities. Check out the top camera smartphones under Rs. 20000 in 2024 including iQOO Z9, Redmi Note 13 5G and more.

Mar 16 2024
In 2024, the smartphone market is abuzz with remarkable camera options, especially in the budget-friendly segment under Rs. 20000. These top camera smartphones under Rs. 20000 redefine mobile photography with high-resolution sensors and versatile lens configurations, making them a top choice for photography enthusiasts and budget-conscious consumers. Let's delve into the top contenders vying for the title of the top camera smartphones under Rs. 20000 in 2024, each offering exceptional imaging quality and innovative features. Check out options such as iQOO Z9 and Redmi Note 13 5G.

24% OFF
realme 12+ 5G (Navigator Beige, 8GB RAM, 256GB Storage)
₹19,740 ₹25,999
Buy now
20% OFF
IQOO Z9 5G (Brushed Green, 8GB RAM, 128GB Storage) | Dimensity 7200 5G Processor | Sony IMX882 OIS Camera | 120Hz AMOLED with 1800 nits Local Peak Brightness | 44W Charger in The Box
(9)
₹19,999 ₹24,999
Buy now
14% OFF
Redmi Note 13 5G (Arctic White, 6GB RAM, 128GB Storage) | 5G Ready | 120Hz Bezel-Less AMOLED | 7.mm Slimmest Note Ever | 108MP Pro-Grade Camera
(1,565)
₹17,999 ₹20,999
Buy now

Product Ratings Price
realme 12+ 5G (Navigator Beige, 8GB RAM, 256GB Storage) - ₹ 19,740
IQOO Z9 5G (Brushed Green, 8GB RAM, 128GB Storage) | Dimensity 7200 5G Processor | Sony IMX882 OIS Camera | 120Hz AMOLED with 1800 nits Local Peak Brightness | 44W Charger in The Box 3.8/5 ₹ 19,999
Redmi Note 13 5G (Arctic White, 6GB RAM, 128GB Storage) | 5G Ready | 120Hz Bezel-Less AMOLED | 7.mm Slimmest Note Ever | 108MP Pro-Grade Camera 3.5/5 ₹ 17,999
Realme 12 Plus 5G

Rs. 18,999

The Realme 12 Plus 5G stands out with its premium design and outstanding camera setup. Priced at Rs. 18,999, it features a triple camera setup comprising a 50MP primary camera with a Sony LYT-600 sensor, an 8MP Ultra-Wide Camera, and a 2MP Macro Camera. With a 16MP selfie camera, it excels in capturing aesthetic portrait shots. The device sports a stunning 6.67-inch 120Hz Ultra Smooth OLED Display for immersive visual entertainment and is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7050 5G chipset, ensuring smooth performance. Available in Pioneer Green and Navigator Beige, it offers storage variants of 8GB+128GB and 8GB+256GB.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?
Feature Specification
 Price   Rs.  18,999   
Camera SetupTriple: 50MP primary, 8MP Ultra-Wide, 2MP Macro
 Selfie Camera  16MP
 Display6.67-inch 120Hz Ultra Smooth OLED
ProcessorMediaTek Dimensity 7050 5G 
iQOO Z9 5G

Rs. 19,999

The iQOO Z9 5G impresses with its sleek design and excellent camera performance. Priced at Rs. 19,999, it features a 50MP Sony IMX-882 camera, a 2MP depth sensor, and a 16MP front camera. Its 6.67-inch FHD+ AMOLED display enhances the visual experience, while the MediaTek Dimensity 7200 chipset ensures smooth operation. With a massive 5000mAh battery and 44W Charging, it offers uninterrupted usage. Available in Brushed Green and Graphene Blue, it comes in storage variants of 8GB+128GB and 8GB+256GB.

FeatureSpecification   
 Price   Rs.  19,999
 Camera SetupTriple: 50MP main, 2MP depth, 16MP front 
Display 6.67-inch FHD+ AMOLED 
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 7200
  
Redmi Note 13 5G

Rs. 17,999

The Redmi Note 13 5G combines elegant design with impressive camera capabilities. Priced at Rs. 17,999, it features a 108MP main camera, an 8MP Ultra-Wide Camera, a 2MP macro camera, and a 16MP front camera. Its 6.67 FHD+ AMOLED display ensures a captivating visual experience, while the MediaTek Dimensity 6080 chipset guarantees smooth performance. With a 5000mAh battery and 33W Charging, it offers reliable usage. Available in Stealth Black, Prism Gold, and Arctic White, it comes in storage variants of 6GB+128GB, 8GB+256GB, and 12GB+256GB.

Feature  Specification
Price Rs.  17,999 
Camera SetupQuad: 108MP main, 8MP Ultra-Wide, 2MP macro, 16MP front
Display   6.67-inch FHD+ AMOLED
 Processor MediaTek Dimensity 6080
These smartphones redefine mobile photography with their exceptional camera capabilities and innovative features, making them top picks for consumers seeking quality and affordability in 2024.

