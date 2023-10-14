Asus Vivobook S14 Oled Intel Evo S3402za Km701ws Laptop (core I7 12th Gen/16 Gb/512 Gb Ssd/windows 11) Price in India(14 October, 2023), Full Specifications & Reviews। asus Laptop

The starting price for the Asus VivoBook S14 OLED Intel Evo S3402ZA KM701WS Laptop in India is Rs. 84,990. It comes in the following colors: Neutral Grey. ...Read More Read Less
The starting price for the Asus VivoBook S14 OLED Intel Evo S3402ZA KM701WS Laptop in India is Rs. 84,990. It comes in the following colors: Neutral Grey.
This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:
Each Laptops has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.
For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Laptop Recommender to check scores of the recommended Laptops for you.