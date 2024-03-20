Apple iPhone 17 rumored to get a better display than the iPhone 15; know what’s coming

Apple iPhone 17 may feature a display that is much better than the one on iPhone 15 currently. Notably, Samsung first introduced the anti-reflective coating to the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra partnering with Corning. As the display of Samsung's flagship smartphone has gained a lot of popularity, Apple is reportedly heading in a similar direction. A recent report revealed that Apple may introduce a new anti-reflective and scratch-resistant display to the iPhone 17, which will debut in the year 2025. The new display is expected to be more scratch-resistant than iPhone 15's Ceramic Shield. Know what Apple has planned for the next year's iPhone model.

According to Instant Digital's Weibo post (via MacRumors), the 2025 iPhone 17 model is expected to feature an anti-reflective layer and an improved scratch-resistant display. The tipster said that the display will be “super-hard anti-reflective layer” and “more scratch-resistant than you think.” Sadly, the upcoming iPhone 16 models will not get the new display as Apple is reported to have supplied the new coating to China's supply chain only recently.

However, as of now, it is not specified if the iPhone 17 will adopt Corning's new Gorilla Glass Armor display panel which powers the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra. Significantly, the display is reported to cut 75 percent of reflection and offers 4x scratch resistance.

However, it is too early to make any speculations about the iPhone 17 model as it is more than a year away from its official launch. This year, Apple will be announcing the iPhone 16 series which is speculated to get some design tweaks and a new capture button in the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max models. Also, note that the information is based on leaks and speculation and it does not provide any surety till Apple officially announces the devices. Therefore, we have to wait quite patiently for the official launch.

