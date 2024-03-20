 Apple iPhone 17 rumored to get a better display than the iPhone 15; know what’s coming | Mobile News

Apple iPhone 17 rumored to get a better display than the iPhone 15; know what’s coming

Apple iPhone 17 may feature a display that is much better than the one on iPhone 15 currently. It will likely be an anti-reflective and scratch-resistant display. Know what Apple is planning.

By: AISHWARYA PANDA
| Updated on: Mar 20 2024, 12:04 IST
iPhone 16 leaks: From bigger screens to AI capabilities, know what to expect from next-gen Apple phones
iPhone 17
1/5 Apple analyst Ross Young suggests that Apple might increase the screen size for its Pro models. That means the iPhone 16 Pro could get a 6.3-inch display whereas the iPhone 16 Pro Max could stretch to a mammoth 6.9-inch display. The vanilla iPhone 16 variants are likely to retain their current sizes. (Unsplash)
iPhone 17
2/5 As per the reports, the iPhone 16 series could get AI capabilities too. It will reportedly equipped with an A18 chipset boasting a Neural Engine with significantly more cores than its predecessor. The Neural Engine is a crucial component of Apple's chipsets, dedicated to handling AI and machine learning tasks. (Unsplash)
iPhone 17
3/5 According to 91mobile CAD renders, the iPhone 16 Pro is expected to get a similar titanium frame as the iPhone 15 Pro and the iPhone 15 Pro Max. However, there is an inclusion of a new Capture button and a larger Action button. It will likely get thinner bezels and more curved edges. (Pixabay)
4/5 The vanilla iPhone 16 models could get a new camera layout this year. Leaked renders suggest a vertical camera setup, paving the way for potential new capabilities like Spatial Video recording.  (Shaurya Tomer/HT Tech)
iPhone 17
5/5  It is also reported that the iPhone 16 Pro might get the tetraprism lens too, following the inclusion of this feature in this year’s iPhone 15 Pro Max. Apple is reportedly working together with its exclusive supplier Largan to improve the yield. Apple is also looking to pioneer specially moulded lenses to compensate for the smaller size of the smartphone. This would allow Apple to fit larger lenses without compromising the small form factor of the iPhone 16 Pro. (Unsplash)
iPhone 17
Know about Apple's new rumored move for iPhone 17 display. (Bloomberg)

Apple iPhone 17 may feature a display that is much better than the one on iPhone 15 currently. Notably, Samsung first introduced the anti-reflective coating to the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra partnering with Corning. As the display of Samsung's flagship smartphone has gained a lot of popularity, Apple is reportedly heading in a similar direction. A recent report revealed that Apple may introduce a new anti-reflective and scratch-resistant display to the iPhone 17, which will debut in the year 2025. The new display is expected to be more scratch-resistant than iPhone 15's Ceramic Shield. Know what Apple has planned for the next year's iPhone model.

iPhone 17 display

According to Instant Digital's Weibo post (via MacRumors), the 2025 iPhone 17 model is expected to feature an anti-reflective layer and an improved scratch-resistant display. The tipster said that the display will be “super-hard anti-reflective layer” and “more scratch-resistant than you think.” Sadly, the upcoming iPhone 16 models will not get the new display as Apple is reported to have supplied the new coating to China's supply chain only recently.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

However, as of now, it is not specified if the iPhone 17 will adopt Corning's new Gorilla Glass Armor display panel which powers the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra. Significantly, the display is reported to cut 75 percent of reflection and offers 4x scratch resistance.

iPhone 16

However, it is too early to make any speculations about the iPhone 17 model as it is more than a year away from its official launch. This year, Apple will be announcing the iPhone 16 series which is speculated to get some design tweaks and a new capture button in the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max models. Also, note that the information is based on leaks and speculation and it does not provide any surety till Apple officially announces the devices. Therefore, we have to wait quite patiently for the official launch.

First Published Date: 20 Mar, 12:03 IST
