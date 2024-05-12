 GTA 5, Red Dead Redemption 2 and 6 more best-selling titles released by Rockstar Games | Gaming News
Explore the monumental success of Rockstar Games through their highest-selling titles, from the iconic Grand Theft Auto series to the immersive world of Red Dead Redemption.

May 12 2024
Rockstar Games stands as a titan in the gaming industry, renowned for its groundbreaking titles that push boundaries and captivate audiences. Let's take a closer look at the top-selling Rockstar Games of all time, showcasing their monumental success.

Grand Theft Auto 5 (155 Million Copies)

Grand Theft Auto V needs no introduction. Boasting an impressive 155 million copies sold, it holds the title of the best-selling Rockstar game and the second-best-selling video game of all time. Its launch was met with unparalleled anticipation and shattered numerous sales records, cementing its status as a cultural phenomenon.

Also read: GTA 6 launch could take place in early 2025, suggests leak - All the details

Red Dead Redemption 2 (34 Million Copies)

The highly anticipated sequel to Red Dead Redemption, this epic western adventure garnered critical acclaim and commercial success. With 34 million copies sold, it captivated players with its immersive open-world gameplay and compelling narrative.

Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas (27.5 Million Copies)

Set in the fictional state of San Andreas, this instalment in the Grand Theft Auto series sold a staggering 27.5 million copies. Its expansive open world and engaging storyline earned it a dedicated fan base and widespread acclaim.

Also read: GTA 6 leak: Manni L. Perez and Dylan Rourke emerge as potential Grand Theft Auto 6 protagonists

Grand Theft Auto: Vice City (17.5 Million Copies)

Transporting players to the neon-soaked streets of Vice City, this instalment in the Grand Theft Auto series sold 17.5 million copies. Its immersive atmosphere and gripping narrative made it a standout title in the franchise.

Red Dead Redemption (15 Million Copies)

Set in the dying days of the Wild West, Red Dead Redemption captivated players with its richly detailed world and compelling story. With 15 million copies sold, it remains a beloved classic among gamers.

Grand Theft Auto 3 (14.5 Million Copies)

Grand Theft Auto III revolutionised the gaming industry with its open-world gameplay and non-linear narrative. Selling 14.5 million copies, it laid the groundwork for future instalments in the series.

Grand Theft Auto: Liberty City Stories (8 Million Copies)

This handheld instalment in the Grand Theft Auto series sold 8 million copies, showcasing the franchise's enduring popularity across different platforms.

L.A. Noire (5 Million Copies)

With its unique blend of detective gameplay and immersive storytelling, L.A. Noire sold 5 million copies and earned critical acclaim for its innovative approach to narrative-driven gaming.

First Published Date: 12 May, 14:00 IST
