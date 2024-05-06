Apple iPhone 17 Slim may replace ‘Plus’ model in 2025, suggests leak - All the details

Exciting rumours are circulating about Apple's upcoming iPhone 17 lineup, promising significant changes and improvements. Analyst Jeff Pu from Haitong International Securities has provided insights into the features and design enhancements we can anticipate in the next generation of iPhones. The iPhone 17 series is rumoured to undergo a significant redesign, with each model offering unique specifications and features.

Introducing the ‘iPhone 17 Slim'

Apple is reportedly introducing a new addition to the lineup – the "iPhone 17 Slim," replacing the traditional "Plus" model. This new model is expected to feature a sleeker design, offering users a slimmer and more lightweight option, reported9to5mac.

Enhanced Design and Materials

According to Pu, the iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Slim, and iPhone 17 Pro will feature a more intricate aluminium design, while the iPhone 17 Pro Max will retain its titanium construction. Additionally, the Pro Max variant will boast a narrowed Dynamic Island, contributing to a more streamlined appearance.

Advanced Performance and Camera Upgrades

In terms of performance, the iPhone 17 and iPhone 17 Slim are rumoured to come equipped with 8GB of RAM and either the A18 or A19 chip. On the other hand, the iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max models are expected to feature 12GB of RAM and the A19 Pro chip, ensuring enhanced processing power and efficiency.

Furthermore, all four models will reportedly sport 24MP front-facing cameras, a significant upgrade from the current 12MP configuration. This improvement promises sharper selfies and better video calls, elevating the overall user experience.

As anticipation builds for the release of the iPhone 17 lineup, Apple enthusiasts eagerly await the unveiling of these groundbreaking devices. With a redesigned lineup, advanced performance capabilities, and enhanced camera features, the iPhone 17 promises to deliver an unparalleled user experience. As we look forward to the official announcement, these rumours offer a glimpse into the innovative advancements that Apple has in store for its loyal customers.

