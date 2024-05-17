Samsung Galaxy S24 FE launching soon in India! Check expected specs, features, more

After the launch of the Samsung Galaxy S24 series, fans have been waiting for the new generation “Fan Edition” smartphone. Since the Galaxy S24 was a major hit for its performance and AI capabilities, the Galaxy S24 FE is expected to be announced with several flagship upgrades and AI features. Earlier, it was reported that the launch of Samsung Galaxy S24 FE was delayed. However, now a rumour claims that the launch is back on track. Know what's coming with the new generation of Samsung Fan Edition.

Samsung Galaxy S24 FE launch

A tipster named Tarun Vats shared a post on X claiming that One UI test build for the Galaxy S24 FE was spotted in Europe, suggesting that the smartphone will be available very soon. Tom's Guide reported that if a test test build for smartphones is spotted then the launch of the device is not far away. The database for Galaxy S24 FE was found in the European region with the model number SM-S721B. However, no further details were revealed in the database.

Over the months, several speculations about the Samsung Galaxy S24 FE have been made. However, we can not be certain until Samsung reveals the details about its affordable smartphone with flagship features.

Samsung Galaxy S24 FE specs

While the launch date for Samsung Galaxy S24 FE in India is yet to be determined, the leaks projected that the smartphone will be powered by Exynos chipset or the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor. There are also reports that the Galaxy S24 FE could feature a larger battery size with a 4500mAh battery from last year's 4000mAh battery. 91Mobiles also reported that Samsung has started the mass production of the display driver chips and that it is planning to produce units in millions. However, we will not see the smartphone launching until fall 2024. Therefore, we will have to wait and see what the Samsung Galaxy S24 FE will have in store for users.

