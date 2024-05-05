 Amazon Summer Sale: From Honor to Realme, check top 5 smartphones under Rs.20000 | Photos
Check out the list of smartphones under Rs.20000 from brands such as Honor, Realme, OnePlus, and more during the upcoming Amazon Great Summer Sale.

By: HT TECH
May 05 2024, 07:30 IST
Honor X9b
Honor X9b: It's a newly announced smartphone by Honor which features a 6.78-inch AMOLED display with up to 1200 nits peak brightness and 120Hz refresh rate. It is powered by a Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 processor paired with 12GB RAM. The smartphone is originally priced at Rs.30999. However, during Amazon's Great Summer Sale, you can get it at Rs.18999 including bank offers.  (Amazon)
Products included in this article

29% OFF
HONOR X9b 5G (Midnight Black, 8GB + 256GB) | India's First Ultra-Bounce Anti-Drop Curved AMOLED Display | 5800mAh Battery | 108MP Primary Camera | Without Charger
(685)
₹21,999 ₹30,999
Buy now 20% OFF
iQOO Z9 5G (Brushed Green, 8GB RAM, 128GB Storage) | Dimensity 7200 5G Processor | Sony IMX882 OIS Camera | 120Hz AMOLED with 1800 nits Local Peak Brightness | 44W Charger in The Box
(1,513)
₹19,999 ₹24,999
Buy now 9% OFF
Samsung Galaxy A15 5G (Light Blue, 8GB, 128GB Storage) | 50 MP Main Camera | Android 14 with One UI 6.0 | 16GB Expandable RAM | MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ | 5000 mAh Battery
(289)
₹19,499 ₹21,499
Buy now 20% OFF
realme NARZO 70 Pro 5G (Glass Green, 8GB RAM,128GB Storage) Dimensity 7050 5G Chipset | Horizon Glass Design | Segment 1st Flagship Sony IMX890 OIS Camera
(813)
₹19,999 ₹24,999
Buy now 29% OFF
OnePlus Nord CE 3 5G (Aqua Surge, 8GB RAM, 128GB Storage)
(3,466)
₹18,999 ₹26,999
iQOO Z9
IQOO Z9: The smartphone features a 6.67-inch AMOLED display with up to 120Hz refresh rate and it provides up to 1800 nits peak brightness. The IQOO Z9 is powered by Mediatek Dimensity 7200 and it runs on Funtouch 14 based on Android 14. You can get this smartphone at a huge discounted price of Rs.17999 during the  Great Summer Sale on Amazon.  (Iqoo)
Samsung Galaxy A15
Samsung Galaxy A15: The smartphone is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ processor and it is backed by 5000mAh Lithium-ion Battery. The Samsung Galaxy A15 comes with a triple camera setup which includes a 50MP main camera, a 5MP ultra-wide camera, and a 2MP macro camera. You can get the smartphone at a discounted price of Rs.16499 during the upcoming Amazon sale which is starting from May 3, 2024.  (Samsung )
Realme Narzo 70 Pro
Realme Narzo 70 Pro: This new generation of Narzo-series smartphone which features a 50MP Flagship Sony IMX890 Night vision camera with OIS. The Realme Narzo 70 Pro is powered by MediaTek Deminsity 7050 chipset and it is backed by a 5000mAh battery. The great news is that the newly launched smartphone will be available at a huge discount during the Amazon sale.  (Realme)
OnePlus Nord CE 3
OnePlus Nord CE 3: The last smartphone in the list is the OnePlus Nord CE 3 which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 782G chipset. The smartphone features a triple camera setup which includes a 50MP Main Camera with Sony IMX890, an 8MP Ultrawide Camera with Sony IMX355 and a 2MP Macro lens. You can get the OnePlus Nord CE 3 at a reduced price during the upcoming Amazon Great Summer Sale. (OnePlus)
