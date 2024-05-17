Realme C65 vs Redmi 12 5G: Check out specs comparison between the powerful budget smartphones

The Realme C65 and Redmi 12 5G are two popular budget smartphones offering 5G connectivity at an affordable price. Let's compare these devices based on their specifications and performance to see which one stands out.

The Realme C65 features the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 SoC, paired with an Arm Mali-G57 MC2 GPU. It offers up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. On the other hand, the Redmi 12 5G comes with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 SoC and a Qualcomm Adreno 613 GPU. It provides up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, giving it an edge in terms of memory capacity.

Geekbench

In the Geekbench benchmark test, which measures CPU performance, the Realme C65 scored 789 on the single-core test and 1,981 on the multi-core test. In comparison, the Redmi 12 5G scored higher with 923 on the single-core test and 2,203 on the multi-core test. This indicates that the Redmi 12 5G offers better CPU performance for both simple and complex tasks.

AnTuTu

The AnTuTu test evaluates overall performance, including CPU, GPU, memory, and user experience. Both smartphones scored similarly overall. The Realme C65 excelled in GPU performance, while the Redmi 12 5G did better in memory performance. Thus, they are nearly equal in comprehensive performance, making this aspect a tie.

To gauge performance under continuous heavy usage, a throttling test was conducted using the Burnout benchmark app. The Realme C65 showed a performance output of 64.7 percent, whereas the Redmi 12 managed 50.8 percent. This suggests that the Realme C65 maintains better performance under stress.

Gaming Test

In gaming tests, both phones were tested with games like Call of Duty: Mobile and BGMI. The Redmi 12 5G supports ‘Very High' resolution on Call of Duty and averages 40-45 FPS. The Realme C65 supports Medium graphics settings, delivering 35-40 FPS. Both phones support HD settings on BGMI with around 40 FPS. In terms of temperature management, the Realme C65 showed a total temperature increase of 18.9°C, while the Redmi 12 had a lower increase of 11.3°C. The Redmi 12 5G's superior thermal management gives it the edge in gaming.

In the performance comparison, the Redmi 12 5G outperforms the Realme C65 5G with better CPU performance and thermal management. If you prioritize overall performance and gaming, the Redmi 12 5G is the better choice. However, the Realme C65 is not far behind and offers attractive features like a 120Hz refresh rate and an IP54 rating, making it a strong contender in the budget segment.

