AC tips and tricks: 10 things to remember when buying an AC online or at retail stores

With the scorching summer approaching and temperatures soaring above 40 degrees Celsius in many parts of the country, it's crucial to be well-prepared. So, we looked around to find the most important things you should keep in mind in order to make the most out of your new AC. Whether you plan to purchase a new air conditioner (AC) online or from a local retail store, here are ten key factors to keep in mind. We take a look at our tips and tricks.

Determine Your Budget

Start by setting a budget for your AC purchase. Having a defined budget will enable you to make better decisions regarding the features you prioritise and those you can forgo.

Consider Room Size

The capacity of the AC should align with the size of the room. For smaller rooms (around 100-120 sq ft), a 1-ton AC should suffice, while larger rooms require a higher capacity AC.

Account For Floor Level

If you reside on the top floor, where sunlight intensity is higher, you will need a larger capacity AC to effectively cool the space. It is recommended to increase the AC capacity by at least 0.5 tons for optimal cooling.

Number Of Occupants

Take into account the number of people residing in the home. A crowded room generates additional heat load, necessitating a larger cooling unit for the AC.

Choose between Split and Window AC

Both Split and Window ACs are effective, but Window ACs are typically more affordable, albeit with fewer features. Split ACs, on the other hand, are pricier but offer additional features such as sleep mode and turbo cooling. Consider your needs and the type of room you have before making a decision.

Opt for Copper Coil ACs

It is advisable to select ACs with copper coils as they offer better cooling and efficiency compared to those with aluminium coils. Copper coil ACs are also easier to maintain and more durable.

Look for Star Ratings

ACs come with different star ratings. While cheaper ACs may seem tempting, they can prove costly in the long run. Aim for ACs with at least 4 or 5-star ratings within your budget. If not, a 3-star rated AC should be the minimum.

Prioritise Inverter ACs

Investing in an inverter AC is beneficial as it reduces power consumption and enhances efficiency. Don't compromise on this feature.

Optional Smart Features

Wi-Fi-enabled ACs are popular nowadays but come at an additional cost. If you're on a tight budget, consider forgoing this feature. Alternatively, you can transform any AC into a smart AC using a Wi-Fi-enabled IR sensor or smart plug, which range from ₹800 to ₹1,200.

More Features

Built-in heaters and air purifiers are desirable but not essential. These features increase the cost of the AC, so only opt for them if they fit within your budget.

By keeping these factors in mind, you will be well-equipped to make an ideal decision when purchasing an AC, whether online or from a local retail store. Stay cool and beat the summer heat!