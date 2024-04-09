 iQOO anniversary offers on iQOO 12, iQOO Neo 9 Pro and more announced; Check details | Photos
iQOO anniversary offers on iQOO 12, iQOO Neo 9 Pro and more announced; Check details

Commemorating its fourth anniversary in India, iQOO has introduced exciting offers on a wide range of smartphones on Amazon and its website. Buyers can get savings of up to Rs. 25000 on smartphones such as the iQOO 12, iQOO Neo 9 Pro and more.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Apr 09 2024, 13:42 IST
iQOO 12
iQOO 12 - iQOO 12, which is the current flagship smartphone of the company, is usually priced at Rs. 52999. As part of the anniversary offer, it can be purchased with a discount of Rs. 3000 for as low as Rs. 42999. (iQOO)
11% OFF
iQOO 12 5G (Legend, 12GB RAM, 256GB Storage) | India's 1st Snapdragon® 8 Gen 3 Mobile Platform | India's only Flagship with 50MP + 50MP + 64MP Camera
(1,522)
₹52,999 ₹59,999
12% OFF
iQOO Neo9 Pro 5G (Fiery Red, 8GB RAM, 128GB Storage) | Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Processor | Supercomputing Chip Q1 | Flagship Level Sony IMX920 Camera
(633)
₹34,999 ₹39,999
20% OFF
iQOO Z9 5G (Brushed Green, 8GB RAM, 128GB Storage) | Dimensity 7200 5G Processor | Sony IMX882 OIS Camera | 120Hz AMOLED with 1800 nits Local Peak Brightness | 44W Charger in The Box
(818)
₹19,999 ₹24,999
10% OFF
iQOO Z7 Pro 5G (Blue Lagoon, 8GB RAM, 256GB Storage) | 3D Curved AMOLED Display | 4nm MediaTek Dimesity 7200 5G Processor | 64MP Aura Light OIS Camera | Segment's Slimmest & Lightest Smartphone
(10,328)
₹24,999 ₹27,999
25% OFF
iQOO Neo 7 Pro 5G (Dark Storm, 8Gb Ram, 128Gb Storage) | Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 | Independent Gaming Chip | Flagship 50Mp Ois Camera | Ag Glass Design, Orange
(1,696)
₹29,999 ₹39,999
32% OFF
iQOO 11 5G (Legend, 16GB RAM, 256 GB Storage) | Snapdragon ® 8 Gen 2 Mobile Platform| 2K E6 AMOLED Display | V2 Intelligent Display Chip
(1,172)
₹44,999 ₹66,999
iQOO 12 5G (Legend, 12GB RAM, 256GB Storage) | India's 1st Snapdragon® 8 Gen 3 Mobile Platform | India's only Flagship with 50MP + 50MP + 64MP Camera 4.5/5 ₹ 52,999
iQOO Neo9 Pro 5G (Fiery Red, 8GB RAM, 128GB Storage) | Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Processor | Supercomputing Chip Q1 | Flagship Level Sony IMX920 Camera 4.1/5 ₹ 34,999
iQOO Z9 5G (Brushed Green, 8GB RAM, 128GB Storage) | Dimensity 7200 5G Processor | Sony IMX882 OIS Camera | 120Hz AMOLED with 1800 nits Local Peak Brightness | 44W Charger in The Box 4.1/5 ₹ 19,999
iQOO Z7 Pro 5G (Blue Lagoon, 8GB RAM, 256GB Storage) | 3D Curved AMOLED Display | 4nm MediaTek Dimesity 7200 5G Processor | 64MP Aura Light OIS Camera | Segment's Slimmest & Lightest Smartphone 4.4/5 ₹ 24,999
iQOO Neo 7 Pro 5G (Dark Storm, 8Gb Ram, 128Gb Storage) | Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 | Independent Gaming Chip | Flagship 50Mp Ois Camera | Ag Glass Design, Orange 4.3/5 ₹ 29,999
iQOO 11 5G (Legend, 16GB RAM, 256 GB Storage) | Snapdragon ® 8 Gen 2 Mobile Platform| 2K E6 AMOLED Display | V2 Intelligent Display Chip 4.3/5 ₹ 44,999
iQOO 12 - iQOO 12, which is the current flagship smartphone of the company, is usually priced at Rs. 52999. As part of the anniversary offer, it can be purchased with a discount of Rs. 3000 for as low as Rs. 42999.
iQOO Neo 9 Pro
iQOO Neo 9 Pro - The recently launched iQOO Neo 9 Pro can be purchased for Rs. 32999 against its MRP of Rs. 35999. This means buyers can enjoy a discount of Rs. 3000 on the smartphone. (iQOO)
iQOO Neo 9 Pro - The recently launched iQOO Neo 9 Pro can be purchased for Rs. 32999 against its MRP of Rs. 35999. This means buyers can enjoy a discount of Rs. 3000 on the smartphone.
iQOO Z9 5G
iQOO Z9 - The iQOO Z9 usually retails for Rs. 19999 for the base storage variant. However, during the anniversary period, buyers can get a discount of Rs. 2000 and buy it for as low as Rs. 17999.  (iQOO)
iQOO Z9 - The iQOO Z9 usually retails for Rs. 19999 for the base storage variant. However, during the anniversary period, buyers can get a discount of Rs. 2000 and buy it for as low as Rs. 17999.
iQOO Z7 Pro
iQOO Z7 Pro - Get the iQOO Z7 Pro with a discount of Rs. 3000! The iQOO anniversary offer takes down the price of the iQOO Z7 Pro from Rs. 23999 to just Rs. 20999. (iQOO)
iQOO Z7 Pro - Get the iQOO Z7 Pro with a discount of Rs. 3000! The iQOO anniversary offer takes down the price of the iQOO Z7 Pro from Rs. 23999 to just Rs. 20999.
iQOO Neo 7 Pro
iQOO Neo 7 Pro - Eyeing the iQOO Neo 7 Pro? It can also be purchased with a discount! It usually retails for Rs. 34999 but buyers can get a Rs. 5000 discount and grab it for as low as Rs. 29999. (iQOO)
iQOO Neo 7 Pro - Eyeing the iQOO Neo 7 Pro? It can also be purchased with a discount! It usually retails for Rs. 34999 but buyers can get a Rs. 5000 discount and grab it for as low as Rs. 29999.
iQOO 11
iQOO 11 - The biggest discount as part of the anniversary celebration is offered with the iQOO 11. This smartphone, which was originally priced at Rs. 64999, can be bought with a discount of Rs. 25000, for as low as Rs. 41999. (iQOO)
iQOO 11 - The biggest discount as part of the anniversary celebration is offered with the iQOO 11. This smartphone, which was originally priced at Rs. 64999, can be bought with a discount of Rs. 25000, for as low as Rs. 41999.
First Published Date: 09 Apr, 13:40 IST
    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets