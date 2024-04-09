iQOO anniversary offers on iQOO 12, iQOO Neo 9 Pro and more announced; Check details
Commemorating its fourth anniversary in India, iQOO has introduced exciting offers on a wide range of smartphones on Amazon and its website. Buyers can get savings of up to Rs. 25000 on smartphones such as the iQOO 12, iQOO Neo 9 Pro and more.
Products included in this article
iQOO 12 5G (Legend, 12GB RAM, 256GB Storage) | India's 1st Snapdragon® 8 Gen 3 Mobile Platform | India's only Flagship with 50MP + 50MP + 64MP Camera
iQOO Neo9 Pro 5G (Fiery Red, 8GB RAM, 128GB Storage) | Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Processor | Supercomputing Chip Q1 | Flagship Level Sony IMX920 Camera
iQOO Z9 5G (Brushed Green, 8GB RAM, 128GB Storage) | Dimensity 7200 5G Processor | Sony IMX882 OIS Camera | 120Hz AMOLED with 1800 nits Local Peak Brightness | 44W Charger in The Box
iQOO Z7 Pro 5G (Blue Lagoon, 8GB RAM, 256GB Storage) | 3D Curved AMOLED Display | 4nm MediaTek Dimesity 7200 5G Processor | 64MP Aura Light OIS Camera | Segment's Slimmest & Lightest Smartphone
iQOO Neo 7 Pro 5G (Dark Storm, 8Gb Ram, 128Gb Storage) | Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 | Independent Gaming Chip | Flagship 50Mp Ois Camera | Ag Glass Design, Orange
iQOO 11 5G (Legend, 16GB RAM, 256 GB Storage) | Snapdragon ® 8 Gen 2 Mobile Platform| 2K E6 AMOLED Display | V2 Intelligent Display Chip
First Published Date: 09 Apr, 13:40 IST
