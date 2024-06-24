 Lenovo Legion 7 16irx9 (83fd0010in) Laptop (core I7 14th Gen/32 Gb/1 Tb Ssd/windows 11/8 Gb) Price in India(14 August, 2024), Full Specifications & Reviews। lenovo Laptop
Lenovo Legion 7 16IRX9 83FD0010IN Laptop

Lenovo Legion 7 16IRX9 83FD0010IN Laptop is a laptop, speculated price is Rs 197,490 in India with Intel Core i7-14700HX (14th Gen) Processor , 6.5 Hrs Battery and RAM.
Eclipse Black
1 TB
Not officially announced yet The price and specs are based on rumours & speculation

Lenovo Legion 7 16IRX9 (83FD0010IN) Laptop (Core I7 14th Gen/32 GB/1 TB SSD/Windows 11/8 GB) Variants & Price

The price for the Lenovo Legion 7 16IRX9 83FD0010IN Laptop in India is expected to be Rs. 197,490.  It is expected to come in the following colors: Eclipse Black. The status of Lenovo Legion 7 16IRX9 83FD0010IN Laptop is Upcoming. ...Read More

Key Specs

Display Size

16 Inches

Processor

Intel Core i7-14700HX

SSD Capacity

1 TB

Capacity

32 GB

Lenovo Legion 7 16irx9 (83fd0010in) Laptop (core I7 14th Gen/32 Gb/1 Tb Ssd/windows 11/8 Gb) Latest Update

Lenovo Legion 7 16irx9 83fd0010in Laptop Full Specifications

HT TECH SCORE 6/10
Scoring parameters:
8
Storage
6
Performance
6
Battery
2
Display
6
Smart Feature

  • Battery type

    Li-Ion

  • Battery life

    6.5 Hrs

  • Battery Cell

    4 Cell

  • Display Resolution

    3200 x 2000 Pixels

  • Refresh Rate

    165 Hz

  • Touchscreen

    No

  • Brightness

    430 nits

  • Display Size

    16 Inches (40.64 cm)

  • Display Features

    3.2K IPS 430 Nits Brightness Anti-Glare 100% DCI-P3 165Hz Refresh Rate Dolby Vision G-SYNC Low Blue Light

  • Pixel Density

    236 ppi

  • Thickness

    17.6 Millimeter thickness

  • Brand

    Lenovo

  • Dimensions(WxDxH)

    357.7 x 262.5 x 17.6 mm

  • Weight

    2.24 Kg weight

  • Colour

    Eclipse Black

  • Model

    16IRX9 (83FD0010IN)

  • Operating System

    Windows 11 Home Basic

  • Memory Layout

    1*32 Gigabyte

  • RAM speed

    5600 Mhz

  • Expandable Memory

    32 GB

  • RAM type

    DDR5

  • Capacity

    32 GB

  • Memory Slots

    1

  • Sound Technologies

    High Definition (HD) Audio, Realtek ALC3287 Codec

  • In-built Microphone

    Yes

  • Video Recording

    1080p

  • Microphone Type

    Integrated Dual Array Microphones

  • Audio Solution

    Audio by HARMAN, Optimized with Nahimic Audio

  • Speakers

    2W Dual Stereo Speakers

  • Webcam

    Yes

  • Bluetooth Version

    5.3

  • Wireless LAN

    802.11 b/g/n/ax

  • Bluetooth

    Yes

  • Sales Package

    Laptop, Power Adapter, User Manual, Warranty Card

  • Warranty

    1 Year

  • Processor

    Intel Core i7-14700HX (14th Gen)

  • Graphics Memory

    8 GB

  • Clock-speed

    2.1 Ghz

  • Graphic Processor

    NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070

  • Number of Cores

    20

  • VGA Port

    No

  • USB Type C

    2

  • SD Card Reader

    Yes

  • Microphone Jack

    Yes

  • Headphone Jack

    Yes

  • Thunderbolt Port

    4

  • SSD Capacity

    1 TB

Which is better based on our algorithm?

Our compare tool lets you decide which device would be better for you. The tool is based on our in-house algorithm, which is constantly evolving.

Currently comparing:
HT TECH SCORE 6  /  10
6 6 2 8 6
Performance
Battery
Display
Storage
Smart Feature
HT TECH SCORE 8  /  10
8 10 8 8 4
Disclaimer: Above mentioned calculations are based on our internal algorithm

    Lenovo Legion 7 16irx9 83fd0010in Laptop
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    Each Laptops has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Laptop Recommender to check scores of the recommended Laptops for you.

    Go to Laptop Recommender