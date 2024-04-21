5 best MagSafe chargers for iPhones: From Apple to Unigen, check out the power boosters

Wireless charging has been popularised among youth due to its easy-to-carry design and quick-detached magnetic mechanism. If you own an iPhone, Apple Watch, AirPods, and others and are looking for MagSafe charging options, then we have curated a list of the top 5 MagSafe chargers from brands such as Apple, Anker, Unigen, and more. These chargers are available at different budget options, therefore, pick the one which suits your requirements.

Best 5 MagSafe chargers for iPhones

Apple MagSafe Charger: This Magsafe charger can be used wirelessly as it maintains compatibility with Qi charging. It offers up to 15W of peak power delivery for faster wireless charging. The charger is compatible with iPhone 11 series and iPhone 12 series. Users can also charge their AirPods Pro and AirPods with Apple's MagSafe.

2. Anker 633 Magnetic Wireless Power Bank: It's a MagSafe power bank which supports 10000mAh mattery. It comes with strong magnets that snap onto your phone for constant charging. The Anker 633 offers a 20W USB-C power Delivery and charges your iPhone 3x faster. It is compatible with the iPhone 15 series as well.

3. Unigen MAGTEC 500:It is a 5 in 1 Magsafe fast charging station which is compatible with Apple Watch, AirPods, and iPhone 12 series to iPhone 15 series. It offers up to 15W of peak power delivery and efficient charging for all compatible Apple devices. The Unigen MAGTEC 500 also comes with a light indicator which makes it look attractive.

4. URBN Magsafe Power Bank: It is a Magsafe Power Bank which features a sleek design and MagTag ring. It offers secure wireless charging with a powerful magnetic hold and keeps the power bank securely attached to your phone. It supports 15W fast wireless charging and is compatible with a wide range of devices, including iPhones, Androids, and more.

5. Qubo MagZap Z5: It is a 4 in 1 wireless charge which enables users to charge four devices at the same time. The charger offers 15 W max output for Smartphones,3 W for Watch and 3W for AirPods and a 10 W additional USB A output Additionally, it is compatible with iPhone 12 and above series.