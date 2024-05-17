Vivo X Fold 3 Pro chipset, battery and AI features revealed ahead of launch in India [Exclusive]
Vivo X Fold 3 Pro will have the biggest battery in the “slimmest fold” along with AI features that are said to help increase productivity by helping with note-making and transcriptions.
Vivo X Fold 3 Pro, the first foldable smartphone from Vivo in India, is set to launch soon. Ahead of the launch, several key specifications and details have been confirmed. Now, HT Tech got in touch with a few key sources to know about the upcoming Vivo X Fold 3 Pro foldable smartphone.
Vivo X Fold 3 Pro battery and performance
The sources confirmed to HT Tech that the Vivo X Fold 3 Pro will come with a 5,700mAh battery with support for 100W wired and 50W wireless charging. This will make the Vivo X Fold 3 Pro to have the biggest battery in the “slimmest fold”.
As far as the chipset is concerned, it is confirmed that the Vivo X Fold 3 Pro will be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, making it the first foldable smartphone in India to feature this chipset.On the performance front, the Vivo X Fold 3 Pro is likely to offer seamless multitasking and gaming experiences, powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC.
Given all the recent talks around AI, Vivo is also going to provide several AI features. The Vivo X Fold 3 Pro will come with AI-enabled features that are said to help increase productivity by helping with note-making and transcriptions, confirmed the sources.
Earlier reports revealed details about the camera. Vivo X Fold 3 Pro is expected to come with Zeiss Branded cameras and its powerful V3 imaging chip. This collaboration marks the first instance of a foldable device integrating Zeiss optics, promising enhanced photography capabilities for users.
Vivo X Fold 3 Pro Camera
Vivo X Fold 3 Pro Indian variant is expected to mirror its Chinese variant, featuring a triple rear camera setup headlined by a 50-megapixel sensor. Furthermore, leaks suggest the inclusion of a telephoto camera equipped with Zeiss multifocal portrait support, catering to photography enthusiasts.
Vivo X Fold 3 Pro display
Vivo X Fold 3 Pro is expected to get an 8.03-inch primary 2K E7 AMOLED display and a secondary 6.53-inch cover display. Moreover, its IPX8 rating ensures durability against dust and water, providing peace of mind to users in various environments.
Vivo's focus on imaging prowess, performance, and display innovation may help the smartphone set a new standard for the foldable smartphone market in India.
