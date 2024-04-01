 Bhimaa OTT release: Know when and where to watch this Telugu action film online | How-to
Bhimaa OTT release: Love watching Telugu action films? Check out when and where you can watch Bhimaa online.

By: HT TECH
Updated on: Apr 01 2024, 11:13 IST
Bhimaa OTT release
Bhimaa OTT release date revealed! Check details.
Bhimaa OTT release date revealed! Check details. (Saregama Telugu/ YouTube)

Bhimaa OTT release: The month of March has been big for OTT releases as major titles such as Fighter, Murder Mubarak, Abram Ozler, and others made their first debut. Now, the new financial year has begun, and we can't wait to see what the month has in store for OTT viewers. Well for starters, there will be several movies and web series releasing in the first week of April including the Telugu action film Bhimaa. This is a movie packed with lots of action, drama, and thrill which will keep you glued to your screens. Know more about the Bhimaa OTT release date. 

Bhimaa OTT release: Cast, plot, and more 

Bhimaa is an action drama Telugu language film which is directed by A. Harsha and produced by K. K. Radhamohan. The film revolves around an ancient temple in a small village where mysterious happenings are highlighted. To investigate the case, a detective was sent to the town to solve the mystery of growing concerns. The film was officially released on 8 March 2024. 

Bhimaa stars Gopichand in a dual role, Priya Bhavani Shankar, Malvika Sharma, Vennela Kishore, Subhalekha Sudhakar, and more in the crucial roles. The good news is that Bhimaa's OTT release date has been revealed by a tipster and it will soon be streaming online. Therefore, Telugu action drama fans can watch this film online from the comfort of their homes. 

Bhimaa OTT release: When and where to watch online

Bhimaa is expected to debut on Disney+ Hotstar on April 5, 2024. The news was revealed by an X user who goes by the name ganesh dhoni talkies. The post said, “#Bhimaa streaming from April 5 on #DisneyPlusHotstar.” However, the official confirmation is still awaited. 

Note that to stream content online on Disney+ Hotstar, you will have to opt for its monthly subscription plan which starts from only Rs.149 for the mobile version. If you want more devices, you can also check out their other subscription plans.

First Published Date: 01 Apr, 11:13 IST
