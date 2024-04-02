 Amazon sale: From Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 to Motorola Razr 40 Ultra, check deals on flip phones | Mobile News

Amazon sale: From Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 to Motorola Razr 40 Ultra, check deals on flip phones

The Amazon sale brings enticing deals on flip phones, including top models like the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 5G and Tecno Phantom V Flip 5G.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Apr 02 2024, 13:11 IST
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5
Amazon has unveiled enticing deals on flip phones, offering customers the perfect opportunity to upgrade their devices at attractive prices. These smartphones offer users a unique experience owing to their attractive design and nifty features. Let's delve deeper into the details of the featured phones and the exclusive offers available during this festive season. Check out offers on Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5, Tecno Phantom V Flip and more as part of the Amazon sale.

Products included in this article

7% OFF
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip5 5G (Graphite, 8GB RAM, 256GB Storage)
(263)
₹94,999 ₹102,999
Buy now
23% OFF
TECNO Phantom V Flip 5G (Mystic Dawn 16Gb Ram, 256Gb Storage) | 45 Watts Fast Charging | 32 Mp Selfie, 64 Rear Camera| 6.9" Flexible, 1.32" Secondrary Amoled, Lavender
(167)
₹54,999 ₹71,999
Buy now
30% OFF
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4 5G (Light Blue, 8GB RAM, 128GB Storage)
(4)
₹70,999 ₹101,999
Buy now
41% OFF
Motorola razr 40 Ultra (Infinite Black, 8GB RAM, 256GB Storage) | 3.6" External AMOLED Display | 6.9" AMOLED 165Hz Display | 32MP Selfie Camera |30W TurboPower Charging | Android 13
(297)
₹69,999 ₹119,999
Buy now

List of Best Selling Products

See List

1. Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 5G

Priced at Rs. 99,999, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 5G presents a fusion of style and functionality. Its compact design makes it pocket-friendly, yet it boasts robust features including water resistance and a durable aluminium frame. With an upgraded processor and fast charging capabilities, this phone ensures seamless performance and extended battery life.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

The Galaxy Z Flip 5 5G sports a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with vibrant colours and sharp contrast, providing an immersive viewing experience for multimedia content and gaming. Its foldable design adds a touch of innovation, allowing users to conveniently carry it in their pockets while still enjoying a large screen when unfolded.

In terms of camera capabilities, the Galaxy Z Flip 5 5G features a versatile setup with a dual-camera system, including a 12MP primary camera and a 12MP ultra-wide camera. These cameras deliver stunning photos and videos, capturing every moment with clarity and detail.

 

B0CB6BZ244-1
SpecificationsDetails
PriceRs. 99,999
BrandSamsung
Model NameSamsung Galaxy Flip 5 5G
Network CompatibilityUnlocked for All Carriers
Operating SystemAndroid 13.0

2. Tecno Phantom V Flip 5G

Available at Rs. 54,999, the Tecno Phantom V Flip 5G offers impressive specifications at an affordable price point. Featuring a powerful 4000mAh battery and 45W fast charging, this phone ensures extended usage without the hassle of frequent recharging. Its sleek design and high-resolution camera make it a versatile choice for modern smartphone users.

The Tecno Phantom V Flip 5G boasts a large dual AMOLED display, providing a stunning visual experience for streaming movies, browsing the web, or gaming. Its adaptive refresh rate enhances smoothness and responsiveness, ensuring a seamless user experience across various applications and tasks.

Also Read: Motorola Edge 50 Pro price leaked ahead of India launch

Equipped with a 64MP rear camera and a 32MP selfie camera, the Phantom V Flip 5G captures striking photos and videos in any lighting condition. With advanced AI features and flexible shooting angles, users can unleash their creativity and capture memorable moments with ease.

In addition to its impressive hardware specifications, the Tecno Phantom V Flip 5G offers a range of software features and customization options to enhance the user experience. With its intuitive user interface and smooth performance, this phone delivers a satisfying mobile experience for users of all levels.

 

B0CHYW56PR-2
SpecificationsDetails
PriceRs. 54,999
BrandTecno
Model NamePhantom V Flip
Network CompatibilityUnlocked
Operating SystemAndroid 13.0

3. Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 5G

Priced at Rs. 59,990, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 5G combines style with functionality. With its agile camera angles and sleek design, this phone captures life's moments from new perspectives. Powered by an efficient processor and featuring fast charging technology, it delivers enhanced performance and extended battery life.

The Galaxy Z Flip 4 5G features a compact and foldable design, making it convenient to carry and use on the go. Its dual-camera system, consisting of a 12MP primary camera and a 12MP ultra-wide camera, offers versatility and creativity in photography.

With a 5G-enabled chipset and seamless connectivity options, the Galaxy Z Flip 4 5G ensures fast and reliable performance for streaming, gaming, and productivity tasks. Its adaptive display technology optimizes the viewing experience based on content and usage, providing a smooth and immersive experience for users.

 

B0BGKKMRLQ-3
SpecificationsDetails
PriceRs. 59,990
BrandSamsung
Model NameSamsung Galaxy Flip 4 5G
Network CompatibilityUnlocked for All Carriers
Operating SystemAndroid 12.0

4. Motorola Razr 40 Ultra 5G

Priced at Rs. 64,999, the Motorola Razr 40 Ultra 5G offers cutting-edge features and stunning design. Its foldable display and powerful camera capabilities make it a standout choice for photography enthusiasts. With support for 5G connectivity and long-lasting battery life, it ensures seamless performance and uninterrupted usage.

The Motorola Razr 40 Ultra 5G features a sleek and slim form factor, accentuated by a durable yet lightweight build. Its foldable pOLED display offers a visually immersive experience, while the large cover screen provides quick access to notifications and essential functions.

Equipped with a 12MP primary sensor with Optical Image Stabilization (OIS) support, the Razr 40 Ultra 5G delivers crisp and clear photos even in challenging lighting conditions. Its 13MP ultra-wide-angle camera allows users to capture breathtaking panoramic shots with ease.

Powered by the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC and featuring 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage, the Motorola Razr 40 Ultra 5G offers smooth performance and ample storage space for multimedia content and applications. With its robust battery and fast charging capabilities, users can stay connected and productive throughout the day.

 

B0C6QTYTZF-4
SpecificationsDetails
PriceRs. 64,999
BrandMotorola
Model NameRazr 40 Ultra 5G
Network CompatibilityUnlocked for All Carriers
Operating SystemAndroid 13.0

With exciting Amazon sale offers on flip phones, customers can enjoy significant savings while upgrading to the latest technology. 

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets