Asus Vivobook X507ma Br069t Laptop (celeron Dual Core/4 Gb/1 Tb/windows 10) Price in India(04 February, 2024), Full Specifications & Reviews। asus Laptop

Asus Vivobook X507MA BR069T Laptop Asus Vivobook X507MA BR069T Laptop is a Windows 10 Home Basic laptop, available price is Rs 20,990 in India with Intel Celeron Dual Core N4000 Processor and RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Asus Vivobook X507MA BR069T Laptop from HT Tech. Buy Asus Vivobook X507MA BR069T Laptop now with free delivery.