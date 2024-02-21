 Dell Vostro 3525 (icc D586006win8) Laptop (amd Hexa Core Ryzen 5/8 Gb/512 Gb Ssd/windows 11) Price in India(21 February, 2024), Full Specifications & Reviews। dell Laptop
Home Laptops in India Dell Laptop Dell Vostro 3525 ICC D586006WIN8 Laptop

Dell Vostro 3525 ICC D586006WIN8 Laptop

Dell Vostro 3525 ICC D586006WIN8 Laptop is a Windows 11 laptop, available price is Rs 51,499 in India with AMD Hexa Core Ryzen 5 - 5625U Processor and RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Dell Vostro 3525 ICC D586006WIN8 Laptop from HT Tech. Buy Dell Vostro 3525 ICC D586006WIN8 Laptop now with free delivery.
2
Score
Last updated: 21 February 2024
Overview Prices Specs Alternatives Videos News
DellVostro3525(ICC-D586006WIN8)Laptop(AMDHexaCoreRyzen5/8GB/512GBSSD/Windows11)_Capacity_8GB
1/1 DellVostro3525(ICC-D586006WIN8)Laptop(AMDHexaCoreRyzen5/8GB/512GBSSD/Windows11)_Capacity_8GB
Key Specs
₹51,499
15.6 Inches (39.62 cm)
AMD Hexa Core Ryzen 5 - 5625U
512 GB
Windows 11
1920 x 1080 Pixels
1.83 Kg weight
See full specifications
Get Price Drop Alert
Add to compare
₹47,499 15% OFF
Buy Now

Dell Vostro 3525 ICC D586006WIN8 Laptop Price in India

The starting price for the Dell Vostro 3525 ICC D586006WIN8 Laptop in India is Rs. 51,499.  At Amazon, the Dell Vostro 3525 ICC D586006WIN8 Laptop can be purchased for Rs. 47,499.  It comes in the following colors: Titan Grey.

12% off

Dell Inspiron Windows 11 3511 Laptop

Dell Inspiron Windows 11 3511 Laptop, Intel i5-1135G7, 8GB DDR4 & 1TB + 256GB SSD, Win 11 + MSO'21, 15.6" (39.62Cms) FHD WVA AG, Carbon Black - D560803WIN9B, 1.8Kgs
₹59,000 ₹51,800
Buy Now
16% off

Dell Inspiron 3520 Laptop

Dell Inspiron 3520 Laptop,12th Gen Intel Core i5-1235U, Windows 11 + MSO'21, 8GB, 1TB HDD+ 256GB SSD, 15.6" (39.62Cms) FHD WVA AG 120Hz 250 nits, Backlit KB, Silver (D560917WIN9S, 1.65Kgs)
₹65,000 ₹54,800
Buy Now

Price too High?
Subscribe to our price drop alert
Get Price Drop Alert

Dell Vostro 3525 Icc D586006win8 Laptop Full Specifications

Battery

  • Power Supply

    41 W

  • Battery Cell

    3 Cell

  • Battery type

    Li-Ion

Display Details

  • Brightness

    250 nits

  • Display Resolution

    1920 x 1080 Pixels

  • Display Features

    FHD WVA AG 250 Nits Narrow Border

  • Touchscreen

    No

  • Display Size

    15.6 Inches (39.62 cm)

  • Pixel Density

    141 ppi

General Information

  • Colour

    Titan Grey

  • Model

    3525 (ICC-D586006WIN8)

  • Brand

    Dell

  • Thickness

    19 Millimeter thickness

  • Operating System

    Windows 11

  • Weight

    1.83 Kg weight

  • Dimensions(WxDxH)

    358 x 235 x 19 mm

Memory

  • Memory Layout

    1*8 Gigabyte

  • RAM type

    DDR4

  • Expandable Memory

    16 GB

  • Capacity

    8 GB

  • Memory Slots

    1

  • RAM speed

    3200 Mhz

Multimedia

  • Webcam

    Yes

  • Microphone Type

    Built-In Microphones

  • Speakers

    Built-In Speakers

  • Inbuilt Microphone

    Yes

  • Video Recording

    720p

Networking

  • Bluetooth

    Yes

  • Wi-Fi Version

    5

  • Wireless LAN

    802.11 a/b/g/n/ac

Others

  • Warranty

    1 Year

  • Sales Package

    Laptop, Power Adaptor, User Guide, Warranty Documents

Performance

  • Processor

    AMD Hexa Core Ryzen 5 - 5625U

  • Graphic Processor

    AMD Radeon

  • Number Of Cores

    6

  • Clockspeed

    2.3 Ghz

Peripherals

  • Backlit Keyboard

    Yes

Ports

  • Microphone Jack

    Yes

  • SD Card Reader

    Yes

  • VGA Port

    No

  • Ethernet Ports

    1

  • Headphone Jack

    Yes

  • Usb Type C

    1

Storage

  • SSD Capacity

    512 GB
Not sure which
laptop to buy?

More from Dell

7% OFF
Dell Inspiron 14 5420
  • 512 GB SSD
  • 16 GB DDR4 RAM
  • 14 Inches Display Size
9% OFF
Dell Inspiron 15 3515
  • 1 TB HDD
  • 8 GB DDR4 RAM
  • 15.6 Inches Display Size
Dell Alienware X17 R1 D569936WIN9
  • 1 TB SSD
  • 32 GB DDR4 RAM
  • 17.3 Inches Display Size
27% OFF
Dell Vostro 5625
  • 512 GB SSD
  • 8 GB DDR4 RAM
  • 16 Inches Display Size
Dell Laptops

Dell Vostro 3525 ICC D586006WIN8 Laptop Competitors

26% OFF
HP 15s ey1003AU 38Z29PA
  • 256 GB SSD
  • 8 GB DDR4 RAM
  • 15.6 Inches Display Size
14% OFF
HP Pavilion 15 ec2004AX
  • 512 GB SSD
  • 8 GB DDR4 RAM
  • 15.6 Inches Display Size
8% OFF
HP Pavilion 15 eh1101AU 4X7E6PA
  • 512 GB SSD
  • 8 GB DDR4 RAM
  • 15.6 Inches Display Size
43% OFF
Acer Aspire 5 NX A29SI 003
  • 512 GB SSD
  • 8 GB DDR4 RAM
  • 14 Inches Display Size

Latest Videos

iQOO Z7 Pro has been launched. Know all about it.

iQOO Z7 Pro launched; Check key specs, price, and features

12 Oct 2023
Are you a photographer? Then check out these must-have mobile apps to enhance your pictures.

Top 5 Best Camera apps in 2023

09 Nov 2023
iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus launched. Know all about them.

iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus Launched; Know price, key features and specifications

12 Oct 2023
Know how you can update your Aadhaar card from home.

How to update Aadhaar Card

21 Nov 2023
Xiaomi Mi 13 Ultra or One Plus 12

Xiaomi Mi 13 Ultra or One Plus 12: Know the best flagship Android phone under Rs. 80000 budget

12 Oct 2023
Know about the most affordable smartphone Realme Narzo 60x 5g.

Realme Narzo 60x:Check specs, features, price, more

11 Oct 2023
Tech Videos

Dell Vostro 3525 ICC D586006WIN8 Laptop News

Alienware, gaming monitors

Dell and Alienware launch groundbreaking QD-OLED gaming monitors in India

21 Feb 2024
CES 2024

CES 2024: PC makers bet on artificial intelligence to rekindle sales, take on Apple

13 Jan 2024
laptop

Amazon Prime Prime Day Sale 2023 deals on laptops - Dell, HP, Lenovo, and more

15 Jul 2023
Dell XPS 13 9315 2-in-1

Dell XPS 13 9315 2-in-1 review: Best convertible laptop to buy

12 Jan 2023
Dell XPS 13 Plus

Dell just launched its MacBook Pro-killing XPS 13 Plus laptop in India, prices are surprising

20 Jul 2022
Laptops News

Laptops By Brand

TRENDING LAPTOPS

LATEST LAPTOPS

Latest Laptops

UPCOMING LAPTOPS

Upcoming Laptops
Top Laptops

Latest Laptops

Popular Laptops

Upcoming Laptops

Lenovo LOQ 15IRH8

16 GB DDR5 RAM, 512 GB SSD
₹82,490
₹124,590
Buy Now

Asus VivoBook Go 15 E510MA EJ001W Laptop

4 GB DDR4 RAM, 256 GB SSD
₹27,300
₹48,500
Buy Now

HP 15s ey2001AU

16 GB DDR4 RAM, 512 GB SSD
₹58,489
Buy Now

HP 15s ey1509AU

8 GB DDR4 RAM, 512 GB SSD
₹27,490
₹35,147
Buy Now
Latest Laptops

    Trending News

    CES 2024: iPhone with a physical keyboard? If you have iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro, Clicks has a case
    Clicks
    Deepfake videos hit crypto world! Solana co-founder video surfaces on YouTube, X
    deepfake
    At CES 2024, Nvidia may make big AI announcements, roll out GeForce RTX 40-series Super GPUs
    Artificial Intelligence
    Google blocking data tracking of some 30 mn Chrome users; know why it is killing off cookies
    Google Chrome
    Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
    Sam Altman

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    Each Laptops has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Laptop Recommender to check scores of the recommended Laptops for you.

    Go to Laptop Recommender
    Dell Vostro 3525 Icc D586006win8 Laptop