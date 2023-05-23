Home Gaming BGMI unban: Bad news for players from Krafton

BGMI unban: Bad news for players from Krafton

Krafton has officially announced that BGMI is back, but there are significant restrictions that players need to know about.

By: MD IJAJ KHAN
Updated on: May 23 2023, 19:14 IST
BGMI
View all Images
BGMI returns with some significant restrictions for users. (Unsplash)

After a ten-months of ban, Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) is set to make a comeback. Krafton, the game's developer, has made an official announcement regarding its return. But hold your excitement as it might disappoint you. This time Krafton will impose many restrictions on BGMI players, particularly those under the age of 18.

Here are the key changes to keep in mind while playing BGMI

  • Age Restriction

Players under 18 must register a parent or guardian and utilize One-Time Passwords (OTPs) upon login to access the game.

  • Playtime Limitation

Players under 18 are restricted to a maximum of three hours of gameplay per day. Breaktime Reminders will be sent to ensure players do not lose track of time and overindulge.

  • In-Game Spending Cap

To prevent overspending, players are subject to a daily limit of INR 7000 ($85 USD) for in-game purchases.

Krafton has implemented these restrictions to address concerns related to video game addiction, as raised by the government. The company aims to mitigate excessive spending and curb violent imagery within the game. It is crucial for players to be aware of and comply with these limitations.

So, if you are under 18, please ensure that you register with a parent or guardian before playing BGMI. Additionally, be mindful of your playtime and spending habits. Adhering to these simple rules will help create a fun and safe experience for everyone.

Apart from the aforementioned restrictions, players should also keep the following aspects in mind while engaging with BGMI

1. Respectful Behavior: Display respect towards fellow players by avoiding toxic conduct such as name-calling and harassment.

2. Adherence to Rules: Familiarize yourself with the game's regulations and abide by them. Violating the rules can lead to a ban.

3. Enjoyment Perspective: Remember that BGMI is a game meant to be enjoyed, not taken overly seriously. If you feel stressed or frustrated, take a break. There's no need to exert excessive pressure on yourself.

In short, By adhering to these straightforward guidelines, you can not only derive enjoyment from the game but also contribute to creating a positive and enjoyable experience for all participants involved.

First Published Date: 23 May, 18:11 IST
