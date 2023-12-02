Icon
GTA 6: Grand Theft Auto 6 trailer date REVEALED by Rockstar Games; Check details now

GTA 6: Grand Theft Auto 6 trailer date REVEALED by Rockstar Games; Check details now

GTA 6 fans alert! Rockstar Games has officially revealed the release date of the first trailer of Grand Theft Auto 6 with a post on X. Know all about it and what to expect.

By: HT TECH
Updated on: Dec 02 2023, 09:13 IST
After nearly two years of anticipation and rumors, Rockstar Games has finally delivered what can be the biggest news in gaming this year. The trailer for Grand Theft Auto 6, also known as GTA 6, finally has a release date. This means for the first time since the leaks came out in 2022, we will get to see what the next edition of GTA will be all about. In the leaks, we got some insight into the game development and some new things Rockstar was trying out, but it has been a long time since then, and we believe a lot has changed.

The announcement came from Rockstar Games' official X account which posted an image of a pink and orange sky with palm trees, which aesthetically looks like Vice City. The image had the text “Trailer 1. Tuesday, December 5. 9 AM ET”. This likely highlights the date and time for the release of the GTA 6 trailer. For those of you who will be watching it from India, the trailer will be dropped at 7:30 PM on Tuesday.

The trailer is expected to be dropped on all social media handles of Rockstar Games as well as its YouTube channel.

GTA 6 trailer date revealed

The announcement news has taken fans across the world by surprise. It has also become one of the most liked and retweeted posts of Rockstar Games on X with 1.5 million likes and 421,000 retweets. It has also received 58,000 comments.

In a post on the Rockstar Newswire, the publishers revealed in November that they picked a window in December to unveil the trailer of the upcoming GTA game. It said, “We are very excited to let you know that in early December, we will release the first trailer for the next Grand Theft Auto”.

“Thanks to the incredible support of our players worldwide, we have had the opportunity to create games we are truly passionate about — without you, none of this would be possible, and we are so grateful to all of you for sharing this journey with us,” the post added.

First Published Date: 02 Dec, 09:12 IST
