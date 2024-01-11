Icon
Leaks have suggested the presence of stellar elements that could make GTA 6 one of the best games of all time. Check out 5 exciting gameplay elements coming to the next Grand Theft Auto game.

5 notable things we saw in the GTA 6 trailer: Release date, characters, location and more
1/5 Based in Vice City - Rockstar Games has brought back Grand Theft Auto to Vice City, its own fictional take on Miami but not for the first time. Vice City was first introduced in 2002’s GTA: Vice City. GTA 6’s open world is set in the state of Leonida and will feature iconic locations from the previous game such as Vice Beaches, Kelly County, Hamlet, Port Gellhorn, and more.  (Rockstar Games)
GTA 6
2/5 Two playable characters - We now know that GTA 6 will feature two protagonists - Lucia, and an unnamed male character, which leaks say is named Jason. It would be the first time in the HD universe that the Grand Theft Auto series will get a playable female protagonist. While not many details were revealed, the two characters were shown committing multiple crimes, hinting at a possible Bonnie & Clyde relationship. (Rockstar Games)
GTA 6
3/5 New features - As seen in the GTA 6 trailer, the game will feature a vast range of vehicles. Apart from traditional vehicles such as cars, trucks, boats, planes, helicopters, bikes, jet skis, and yachts, GTA 6 might also feature quad bikes, biplanes, hover boats, amphibious trucks, monster trucks, and cruise ships. Car customization might also be heavily featured in the game, with possible street racing returning. Players might also be able to join up at car meets. GTA 6 will also feature three gangs, with two of them already being named. There are a lot of animals too, with crocodiles and dogs already seen in the trailer. And yes, GTA 6 will feature DJs. (Rockstar Games)
4/5 Inclusion of social media - GTA 6 will feature social media, as seen in the trailer. Social media posts can be seen, with players potentially being able to record themselves and post the clips online for the world to see. Moreover, GTA 6 is also likely to feature real-time reporting of events, as footage of crimes committed by the protagonists was shown in the trailer. (Rockstar Games)
5/5 Release timeline, platforms - After years of waiting, we finally know the release timeline of GTA 6. Rockstar Games has announced that GTA 6 will be released in 2025, almost 12 years after the launch of GTA 5. The company has also revealed that it will be coming to PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X and S systems, meaning that PC players might have to wait before getting their hands on the next Grand Theft Auto game. (Rockstar Games)
GTA 6
Check out 5 exciting gameplay elements coming to GTA 6. (Rockstar Games)

After years of waiting, we finally know the release timeline of GTA 6. Rockstar Games has announced that GTA 6 will be released in 2025, almost 12 years after the launch of GTA 5. The company has also revealed that it will be coming to PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X and S systems, meaning that PC players might have to wait before getting their hands on the next Grand Theft Auto game. Even though its launch is almost two years away, GTA 6 has already started shattering records. The GTA 6 trailer amassed a staggering 93 million views in the first 24 hours, breaking the record for most views in the initial 24-hour period for a non-music video, overtaking the previous record of YouTuber Mr. Beast. The game's trailer offered an amazing first glimpse into the world of GTA 6 but it did not delve into details. However, leaks have suggested the presence of stellar elements that could make GTA 6 one of the best games of all time. Check out 5 exciting gameplay elements coming to the next Grand Theft Auto game.

1. Watch Dogs-like hacking

GTA 6 might borrow a couple of hacking-related features from Watch Dogs, Ubisoft's own open-world take on the Grand Theft Auto series. A leak by Tom Henderson revealed that the female protagonist Lucia carries devices such as Tracker Jammer, Immobilizer Bypass, USB Drive, and Auto Dialer which might help hack vehicles.

2. Map DLCs

GTA 6 is expected to be set in Vice City, Rockstar's fictional take on Miami. However, unlike previous entries, Vice City is only expected to be a small part of the game as Rockstar will reportedly keep adding new areas to the game with DLCs. Therefore, it is possible that we could see maps from other GTA games added to GTA 6, such as Los Santos, and Liberty City.

3. Social media, live news

GTA 6 will feature social media, as seen in the trailer. Social media posts can be seen, with players potentially being able to record themselves and post the clips online for the world to see. Moreover, GTA 6 is also likely to feature real-time reporting of events, as footage of crimes committed by the protagonists was shown in the trailer.

4. Elements borrowed from RDR2

GTA 6 is rumoured to feature some truly next-generation mechanics that haven't been seen in a video game before, and it might also borrow some features from Red Dead Redemption 2. Both protagonists are rumoured to carry loot bags which allows them to store consumables and cash, similar to Arthur Morgan's satchel in RDR2. Another feature from Red Dead Redemption 2 that could make its way to GTA 6 might be a witness and police recognition system. Like Red Dead Redemption 2, GTA 6 might also feature fences, but instead of fencing horses and carriages, players might be able to fence vehicles as well art.

5. Enterable buildings

While GTA 6's open world is touted to be bigger and better than any previous Grand Theft Auto game, it is also expected to be more lived-in and interactive. As per the leaks, GTA 6's Vice City could feature a vast number of buildings that players could not only enter but also interact with. It would get supermarkets, bars, clubs, pawn shops, restaurants, as well as apartments that players can enter.

