GTA V Tips: How to make money to purchase vehicles, weapons, properties and more

New or returning GTA V players require quick cash in the game to purchase vehicles, weapons, properties and more. Here’s how to make money and get rich in GTA V.

By: SHAURYA TOMER
| Updated on: May 04 2023, 18:30 IST
GTA V
View all Images
Want to make quick cash in GTA V? Earn money this way. (Rockstar Games)

Grand Theft Auto V or GTA V has been a monumental success for Rockstar Games and is widely considered as one of the best games ever made. It is the second best-selling video game of all time, with over 175 million copies sold. Despite being nearly a decade old now, the game is still popular, with GTA V selling over 20 million copies in 2020 alone, the best figures since 2013. The emergence of GTA Online has only aided the sales with millions of players interacting with the virtual world of Grand Theft Auto.

Just recently, Rockstar Games launched an upgraded version of GTA V for PS5 and the Xbox Series X with improved graphics, gameplay, and other enhancements. In GTA V story mode, players take control of 3 characters – Michael, Trevor and Franklin. You can take part in missions, purchase properties and take part in several side activities.

Money plays an important role in GTA V as it allows the player to purchase weapons, ammo and vehicles. Players can also purchase properties and businesses in the game. However, unlike games like GTA San Andreas where players could get their hands on money by simply entering cheats, there is no money cheat in GTA V. Therefore, players must get crafty to earn vast sums of money.

Here's how you can earn money and get rich in GTA V.

1. Robberies

Robbing people, vehicles and stores is one of the easiest ways to make a quick buck in GTA V story mode. Players can rob 24/7 stores and liquor stores for easy money. Moreover, NPC using the ATMs can be robbed. If you wish to get a substantial amount, then look out for the armored trucks around Los Santos which players can rob. Do note that this will raise your wanted level with the LSPD.

2. Heists and Assassinations

These are two of the most interesting ways to earn money in the game, though you will have to wait until you unlock Lester's missions. In these missions, players can rob jewellery stores and assassinate targets to earn vast sums of money.

3. Invest in stocks

Smart players can take advantage of assassinations to invest in stocks and earn money. Just before continuing with the assassination missions, players can invest in the stocks of the company owned by the person they are targeting and cash out quickly when the mission ends. Apart from this, players can invest in the stocks they wish and earn money, although it is quite a learning curve.

4. Races

Franklin has a special driving ability which gives the character an edge during races. When these optional missions unlock, you can take part in it and get the win to earn the prize money. Do note that you will have to keep upgrading your vehicle in order to stay ahead of your opponents.

5. Purchase businesses

Although this way of making money requires initial capital, purchasing businesses in GTA V is a great way of making sure that a steady stream of cash keeps flowing. Players can purchase businesses like Smoke on the Water, Ten Cent Theater, Downtown Cab Co and even Los Santos Golf Club, although it is the single most expensive property in the entire GTA series.

First Published Date: 04 May, 18:29 IST
