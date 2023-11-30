Icon
Netflix to bring three iconic Grand Theft Auto games to its expanding collection

Updated on: Nov 30 2023, 12:44 IST
Netflix to introduce three Grand Theft Auto games to its gaming library. Check which GTA trio will feature in the online streaming app.
Netflix to introduce three Grand Theft Auto games to its gaming library. Check which GTA trio will feature in the online streaming app. (Netflix)

Since 2021, Netflix had big plans to bring games to its online streaming platform. Ever since then, the platform has been adding new gaming titles to its constantly expanding collection. At present, Netflix made an exciting announcement for players that it will be bringing Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition to its gaming library starting next month. This will be a huge leap for Netflix to bring three major GTA games to its active subscribers. Know more about the Netflix game rollout here.

According to a 9To5Google report, Netflix announced that it's expanding its gaming collection with Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition which includes three iconic titles: Grand Theft Auto III, Vice City, and San Andreas. The Netflix gaming library now has more than 80 mobile games for its subscribers, with the extension of these edition copies adds more value to Netfix's gaming section.

Netflix reported that the Grand Theft Auto games will be made available next month in its gaming section. Fans and players can also pre-register to get access to the game. Both iOS and Android users will be able to play the titles in their mobile apps. The new addition of the game will also boost its subscriber value for people who do not want to play a higher amount to play old titles.

With the GTA trilogy making its way to Netflix, it may also boost the popularity of Grand Theft Auto VI which is yet to be released. Therefore, the whole series may get a push with lots of fabs joining the race to play the iconic games.

The new games coming to Netflix will include no extra charge and it will be added free for the subscribers who pay to stream content on the platform. Note that the Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition will be made available December 14 for all users to download.

First Published Date: 30 Nov, 12:44 IST
