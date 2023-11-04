Overwatch 2 introduces new hero Mauga: Know his abilities, and how to try him out

Much to gamers' delight, the BlizzCon 2023 is currently on. Blizzard Entertainment's annual convention has finally returned to an in-person event this year and is taking place at the Anaheim Convention Center, US. Among the various announcements and reveals Overwatch 2 was a major highlight. Fans of the popular online game are in for a treat as a new hero, Mauga, has been announced. The new hero is a tank hero, unlike the regular mold of Overwatch 2 heroes. The hero will be introduced officially in season 8, but there is a way for players to try him out before that. Let us take a closer look to know his abilities, ultimate, and how to try him out.

Mauga comes to Overwatch 2

Mauga is a Samoan giant with long black hair, a body filled with tribal tattoos, and a muscular and large demeanor. He roams around without a shirt and multiple enhancements in his body can be seen clearly. He wears a white headband, military-style pants, and big boots.

The 39th hero of Overwatch 2 is a tank, and due to its abilities and ultimate, can be a great option to deal with any character that isn't quick.

The official YouTube video introducing the hero describes it as, “Equipped with two chain guns (Gunny and Cha-Cha), Mauga is ready to bash through the front lines of his opponents and tear through anyone that stands in his way with tons of fire-power”.

His primary weapon is an Incendiary Chaingun, an automatic weapon that ignites enemies on multiple impacts, and his secondary weapon is a Volatile Chaingun, an automatic weapon that deals critical damage to burning enemies. So, there is a scope of strategy on how to use both weapons.

Its first active ability is Overrun. While active, the hero can charge forward and stomp to launch enemies. He is unstoppable while charging. The second active ability is the Cardiac Overdrive, which reduces the damage taken by nearby allies and heals by dealing damage.

His passive Berserker where he gains temporary health when dealing critical damage. His ultimate is called Cage Fight. This deploys a barrier that traps the hero and nearby enemies. While inside, Mauga gains unlimited ammo.

The hero is available to try out between November 3 and 5. You can simply go to the game and select him. Otherwise, you will get the chance to play with him when season 8 officially arrives.