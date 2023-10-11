Icon
Roblox finally released on PS4 and PS5; Know all about it

The popular social gaming network Roblox is now available on PlayStation. It can be played on both PS4 and PS5. Check details here.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Oct 11 2023, 20:51 IST
Roblox
PS4 and PS5 players can now play millions of Roblox games for free. (Roblox)
Roblox
PS4 and PS5 players can now play millions of Roblox games for free. (Roblox)

Popular social gaming platform Roblox has now been released on PlayStation and will be playable on both PS4 and PS5. For the unaware, Roblox is not just a game, it is a game platform containing millions of games as well as a game creation system where players can program their own games. It was already available on PC, Mac, iOS, Android, and Xbox however Roblox could not be played on Sony's console. That is now changing as starting now, players can play any of its popular offerings including Anime Champions Simulator, Blade Ball, Cotton Obby, All Star Tower Defence, Pet Simulator X, and many more.

Last month, Roblox announced that it will be coming to PlayStation in a blog post, where it mentioned, “And, at long last, we announced that next month, millions of PlayStation console owners will be able to access the full catalog of Roblox experiences. Getting our developers' experiences onto these two amazing platforms is a significant step toward making Roblox available on all of the most popular devices. And we're not stopping there”. While the popular game platform has hinted further expansion is possible in future, it is not known whether Roblox will be available on Nintendo Switch anytime soon.

The official X account of PlayStation also posted about the arrival of the gaming platform and said, “Millions of Roblox experiences are now on PlayStation”.

Roblox comes to PlayStation

Roblox is a free-to-download game, meaning PS4 and PS5 players will not have to pay to add it to their library. Also, since the platform has millions of games, users will have access to all of them. The company has also stated that PlayStation players will be able to access “the full catalog of Roblox experiences,” so it appears that players will directly be able to jump to Roblox experience by logging into their account through PlayStation.

According to a report by The Verge, the company was planning to expand to PlayStation for almost a year. In 2022, the company put out a job listing looking for a PlayStation engineer, and later, CEO David Baszucki mentioned in the August earnings call that the company was trying to bring its app to PlayStation.

First Published Date: 11 Oct, 20:48 IST
