Amazon Sale 2023: Samsung, IFB to LG, great deals now available on Microwave Ovens

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Oct 21 2023, 18:35 IST
There are some amazing discounts available on microwave ovens on Amazon during the sale. (Amazon)

During the ongoing Amazon sale, some fantastic deals on electronics have been rolled out. If you are in the market to buy a microwave oven, then it is the perfect time for that. Whether you're in need of a compact countertop model or a more advanced oven, you'll find a wide range of options available at discounted prices Given below is the list of 5 microwave ovens with huge discounts. Check them out now:

Bajaj 17L Solo Microwave

Bajaj 17L Solo Microwave Oven is available during the Amazon sale at a discounted price of Rs.4490, down from its original price of Rs.8800. This solo microwave is ideal for affordable reheating, defrosting, and cooking. It has a capacity of 17 liters and itcomes with a 1-year manufacturer warranty and offers multiple power settings and a timer feature. Additionally, there's an extra Rs.250 instant discount on SBI Credit Card transactions for a minimum purchase value of Rs.5000.

IFB 24 L Solo Microwave Oven

IFB 24 L Solo Microwave Oven is currently priced at Rs.6490, marked down from an M.R.P. of Rs.8790. This microwave offers 69 Indian and Continental auto cook recipes. It's a 24-liter capacity microwave, suitable for families with 5 to 6 members. The control panel features a touch keypad, and it offers multi-stage cooking, food defrost, delay start, and other convenient functions. There's a 1-year super warranty on the microwave oven and a 3-year warranty on the magnetron and cavity. Customers can avail of a 10 percent instant discount of up to Rs.1250 on SBI Credit Card transactions with a minimum purchase value of Rs. 5000.

LG 20 L Solo Microwave Oven

The LG 20 L Solo Microwave Oven is on sale for Rs.5990, down from its MRP of Rs.8,199. It's a 20-liter solo microwave oven, suitable for reheating, melting, and cooking. For payment using SBI Debit Card, there's a 10 percent instant discount of up to Rs.750 on non-EMI transactions with a minimum purchase value of Rs.5000.

Panasonic 20L Solo Microwave Oven

Panasonic 20L Solo Microwave Oven is available during the Amazon sale at Rs.5690, which has been reduced from Rs.7490. This 20-liter capacity microwave is suitable for bachelors and small families. It offers 800 watts of high power for fast and even cooking. It comes with 51 auto-cook menus for a variety of recipes and a focus on reheat and defrost features. There's a 10 percent instant discount of up to Rs.750 on SBI Debit Card transactions with a minimum purchase value of Rs.5000.

Samsung 28L Convection Microwave Oven

Samsung 28L Convection Microwave Oven with Curd Making is available on Amazon for Rs.11290, down from Rs.15,590 during the Amazon sale. It's a 28-liter convection microwave oven suitable for large families. Along with grilling, reheating, defrosting, and cooking, it also offers curd making features. The microwave comes with a 1-year standard warranty on the product and an impressive 10-year warranty on the ceramic enamel cavity. There's a 10 percent instant discount of up to Rs.1250 on SBI Credit Card transactions with a minimum purchase value of Rs.5000.

First Published Date: 21 Oct, 18:34 IST
