Honor 100 Pro Price in India (14 October 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison

Honor 100 Pro Honor 100 Pro is a Android v13 phone, speculated price is Rs 59,990 in India with 200 MP + 32 MP + 32 MP Rear Camera, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Processor , 5000 mAh Battery and 12 GB RAM.

1/1 Key Specs Price ₹59,990 (speculated) Internal Memory 256 GB Display 6.78 inches (17.22 cm) Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Rear Camera 200 MP + 32 MP + 32 MP Front Camera 50 MP + 2 MP Battery 5000 mAh Operating System Android v13 RAM 12 GB See full specifications

Honor 100 Pro Price in India The starting price for the Honor 100 Pro in India is Rs. 59,990. This is the Honor 100 Pro base model with 12 GB RAM and 256 GB of internal storage. ...Read More Read Less The starting price for the Honor 100 Pro in India is Rs. 59,990. This is the Honor 100 Pro base model with 12 GB RAM and 256 GB of internal storage. Honor 100 Pro (12 GB RAM,256 GB Storage)

Honor 100 Pro Full Specifications Key Specs Battery 5000 mAh

Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2

Rear Camera 200 MP + 32 MP + 32 MP

Display 6.78 inches (17.22 cm)

Front Camera 50 MP + 2 MP Battery Capacity 5000 mAh

Quick Charging Yes, Fast, 100W

USB Type-C Yes

Type Li-Polymer

Removable No Camera Camera Setup Dual

Resolution 50 MP f/2.4, Ultra-Wide Angle, Primary Camera 2 MP f/2.4, Depth Camera

Autofocus Yes, Phase Detection autofocus

Image Resolution 16000 x 12100 Pixels

Camera Features Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus

Flash Yes, LED Flash

Shooting Modes Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)

Video Recording 3840x2160 @ 30 fps 1920x1080 @ 30 fps

Settings Exposure compensation, ISO control Display Refresh Rate 120 Hz

Screen Size 6.78 inches (17.22 cm)

Display Type AMOLED

Aspect Ratio 20.5:9

Pixel Density 437 ppi

Touch Screen Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch

Bezelless Display Yes with punch-hole display General Brand Honor

Launch Date December 20, 2023 (Unofficial)

Custom UI Magic UI

Operating System Android v13 Multimedia Audio Jack USB Type-C

Loudspeaker Yes Network & Connectivity Network Support 5G Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G

Wi-Fi Yes, Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)

Bluetooth Yes, v5.3

SIM Size SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano

GPS Yes with A-GPS, Glonass

USB Connectivity Mass storage device, USB charging

SIM 1 5G Bands: FDD N3 TDD N40 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

VoLTE Yes

SIM 2 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

Wi-Fi Features Mobile Hotspot

SIM Slot(s) Dual SIM, GSM+GSM

NFC Yes Performance Graphics Adreno 740

CPU Octa core (3.2 GHz, Single core, Cortex X3 + 2.8 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A715 + 2 GHz, Tri core, Cortex A510)

Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2

Architecture 64 bit

RAM 12 GB

Fabrication 4 nm Sensors Other Sensors Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope

Fingerprint Sensor Type Optical

Fingerprint Sensor Yes

Fingerprint Sensor Position On-screen Storage Expandable Memory No

Internal Memory 256 GB

