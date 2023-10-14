 Honor 100 Pro Price in India (14 October 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison
Home Mobiles in India Honor Mobile Honor 100 Pro

Honor 100 Pro

Honor 100 Pro is a Android v13 phone, speculated price is Rs 59,990 in India with 200 MP + 32 MP + 32 MP Rear Camera, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Processor , 5000 mAh Battery and 12 GB RAM.
Last updated: 14 October 2023
Honor100Pro_Display_6.78inches(17.22cm)
1/1 Honor100Pro_Display_6.78inches(17.22cm)
Key Specs
₹59,990 (speculated)
256 GB
6.78 inches (17.22 cm)
Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
200 MP + 32 MP + 32 MP
50 MP + 2 MP
5000 mAh
Android v13
12 GB
This has not been announced yet The price and specs are based on unofficial rumours

Honor 100 Pro Price in India

The starting price for the Honor 100 Pro in India is Rs. 59,990. This is the Honor 100 Pro base model with 12 GB RAM and 256 GB of internal storage.

The starting price for the Honor 100 Pro in India is Rs. 59,990.  This is the Honor 100 Pro base model with 12 GB RAM and 256 GB of internal storage.

Honor 100 Pro

(12 GB RAM,256 GB Storage)
Rumoured

Honor 100 Pro Full Specifications

Key Specs
  • 5000 mAh
  • Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
  • 200 MP + 32 MP + 32 MP
  • 6.78 inches (17.22 cm)
  • 50 MP + 2 MP
Battery
  • 5000 mAh
  • Yes, Fast, 100W
  • Yes
  • Li-Polymer
  • No
Camera
  • Dual
  • 50 MP f/2.4, Ultra-Wide Angle, Primary Camera 2 MP f/2.4, Depth Camera
  • Yes, Phase Detection autofocus
  • 16000 x 12100 Pixels
  • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
  • Yes, LED Flash
  • Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
  • 3840x2160 @ 30 fps 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
  • Exposure compensation, ISO control
Display
  • 120 Hz
  • 6.78 inches (17.22 cm)
  • AMOLED
  • 20.5:9
  • 437 ppi
  • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
  • Yes with punch-hole display
General
  • Honor
  • December 20, 2023 (Unofficial)
  • Magic UI
  • Android v13
Multimedia
  • USB Type-C
  • Yes
Network & Connectivity
  • 5G Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
  • Yes, Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
  • Yes, v5.3
  • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
  • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
  • Mass storage device, USB charging
  • 5G Bands: FDD N3 TDD N40 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • Yes
  • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • Mobile Hotspot
  • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
  • Yes
Performance
  • Adreno 740
  • Octa core (3.2 GHz, Single core, Cortex X3 + 2.8 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A715 + 2 GHz, Tri core, Cortex A510)
  • Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
  • 64 bit
  • 12 GB
  • 4 nm
Sensors
  • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope
  • Optical
  • Yes
  • On-screen
Storage
  • No
  • 256 GB
More from Honor
Honor 90
(8 GB RAM,256 GB Storage) - Midnight Black, Emerald Green, Diamond Silver, Peacock Blue
₹ 31,999
₹47,999
Buy Now
Honor 20i
(4 GB RAM,128 GB Storage) - Phantom Red, Phantom Blue, Midnight Black
₹ 16,999
Check Details
Honor View 20
(6 GB RAM,128 GB Storage) - Midnight Black, Sapphire Blue, Phantom Blue
₹ 37,999
Check Details
Honor 10
(6 GB RAM,128 GB Storage) - Midnight Black, Phantom Blue
₹ 35,999
Check Details
Honor 100 Pro Competitors
Google Pixel 7 Pro 5G
(12 GB RAM,128 GB Storage) - Obsidian, Snow, Hazel
₹ 58,999
Check Details
Samsung Galaxy S22 FE 5G
(8 GB RAM,128 GB Storage)
₹ 51,999
Check Details
Samsung Galaxy S22
(8 GB RAM,128 GB Storage) - Green, Pink, Phantom White, Phantom Black
₹ 50,450
Check Details
OnePlus 10 Pro
(8 GB RAM,128 GB Storage) - Volcanic Black, Emerald Forest
₹ 52,999
₹66,999
Buy Now
OnePlus 11
(8 GB RAM,128 GB Storage) - Titan Black, Eternal Green
₹ 56,999
Check Details
Apple iPhone X
(3 GB RAM,64 GB Storage) - Silver, Space Grey
₹ 64,266
Check Details
Apple iPhone 13
(4 GB RAM,128 GB Storage) - Blue, Green, Pink, Red, Starlight, Midnight
₹ 48,999
Check Details
LG V70 ThinQ
(8 GB RAM,128 GB Storage)
₹ 65,990
Check Details
OPPO Reno10 Pro plus 5G
(12GB RAM + 256GB ROM RAM,256 GB Storage) - Silvery Grey, Glossy Purple
₹ 54,999
Check Details
Nokia 7610 5G
(12 GB RAM,256 GB Storage)
₹ 52,990
Check Details

Honor Videos

Honor 90 is expected to launch soon in India. check out the expected features, specs and more.
Honor 90 to Launch in India: Check out its feature, camera and more
31 Jul 2023
31 Jul 2023

Honor 100 Pro News

The premium device is available at a price starting from ₹37,999 on online channels.
HTech launches HONOR 90 5G smartphone in UP, to target major cities first
19 Sep 2023
HTech launches HONOR 90 5G smartphone in UP, to target major cities first
19 Sep 2023
Mobiles By Brand

TRENDING MOBILE PHONES

Apple iPhone 15
(6 GB RAM,128 GB Storage) - Black, Blue, Green, Pink, Yellow
₹89,900
Buy Now
Realme 9 5G SE
(6 GB RAM,128 GB Storage) - Starry Glow, Azure Glow
₹19,499
₹24,999
Buy Now
OnePlus 11
(8 GB RAM,128 GB Storage) - Titan Black, Eternal Green
₹44,998
Buy Now

LATEST MOBILE PHONES

Vivo V29 Pro
(8 GB RAM,256 GB Storage) - Himalayan Blue, Space Black
₹39,999
Check Details
Vivo Y17s
(4 GB RAM,64 GB Storage) - Glitter Purple, Forest Green
₹11,999
Check Details
Vivo T2 Pro
(8 GB RAM,128 GB Storage) - New Moon Black, Dune Gold
₹21,999
Check Details
Realme C53 6GB RAM
(6 GB RAM,128 GB Storage) - Champion Gold, Champion Black
₹11,999
Check Details

UPCOMING MOBILE PHONES

OPPO F22s
(8 GB RAM,128 GB Storage)
₹20,990
Check Details
OnePlus 11E
(8 GB RAM,128 GB Storage)
₹47,990
Check Details
Vivo S17
(8 GB RAM,256 GB Storage) - Black, Mountain Sea Green, Sea Flowers
₹29,060
Check Details
OPPO Reno9A
(8 GB RAM,128 GB Storage) - Moon White, Night Black
₹23,790
Check Details
Top Phones

Latest Phones

Popular Phones

Upcoming Phones
    Honor 100 Pro