 Honor View 20 Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Honor View 20

    Honor View 20

    Honor View 20 is a Android v9.0 (Pie) phone, available price is Rs 37,999 in India with 48 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (2.6 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A76 + 1.92 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A76 + 1.8 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A55) Processor, 4000 mAh Battery and 128 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Honor View 20 from HT Tech. Buy Honor View 20 now with free delivery.
    6
    Score
    Last updated: 18 January 2023
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P33297/heroimage/131676-v12-honor-view-20-mobile-phone-large-1.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P33297/images/Design/131676-v12-honor-view-20-mobile-phone-large-2.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P33297/images/Design/131676-v12-honor-view-20-mobile-phone-large-3.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P33297/images/Design/131676-v12-honor-view-20-mobile-phone-large-4.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P33297/images/Design/131676-v12-honor-view-20-mobile-phone-large-5.jpg
    Key Specs
    ₹37,999
    128 GB
    6.4 inches (16.26 cm)
    Octa core (2.6 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A76 + 1.92 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A76 + 1.8 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A55)
    48 MP
    25 MP
    4000 mAh
    Android v9.0 (Pie)
    Honor View 20 Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 25 MP
    • 4000 mAh
    • 6.4 inches (16.26 cm)
    • 48 MP
    Battery
    • Up to 25 Hours(3G)
    • Up to 25 Hours(3G)
    • Li-Polymer
    • 4000 mAh
    • Yes
    • No
    • Yes, Super: 50 % in 30 minutes
    Camera
    • F1.8
    • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
    • Yes, LED Flash
    • F2.0
    • Back-illuminated sensor (BSI), Exmor-RS CMOS Sensor
    • Exposure compensation, ISO control
    • 2 x Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
    • Continuos Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    • Single
    • Yes, Phase Detection autofocus
    • 25 MP f/2.0, Primary Camera(27 mm focal length)
    • 8000 x 6000 Pixels
    Design
    • Back: Gorilla Glass
    • 156.9 mm
    • 75.4 mm
    • 180 grams
    • Midnight Black, Sapphire Blue, Phantom Blue
    • 8.1 mm
    Display
    • 1080 x 2310 pixels
    • IPS LCD
    • Yes with punch-hole display
    • 398 ppi
    • 6.4 inches (16.26 cm)
    • 91.8 %
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • 85.99 %
    General
    • Honor V20
    • EMUI
    • View 20
    • Yes
    • January 30, 2019 (Official)
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • Honor
    • Android v9.0 (Pie)
    Multimedia
    • No
    • Yes
    • 3.5 mm
    • No
    Network & Connectivity
    • Yes, v5.0
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) / 2100(band 34) / 1900(band 39) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 1700(band 4) / 850(band 5) / 850(band 19) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • Mass storage device, USB charging
    • Yes
    • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
    • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
    • Mass storage device, USB charging
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, a/ac/b/g/n
    • Yes
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, a/ac/b/g/n
    • Wi-Fi Direct, Mobile Hotspot
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) / 2100(band 34) / 1900(band 39) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 1700(band 4) / 850(band 5) / 850(band 19) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM, Dual VoLTE
    Performance
    • 64 bit
    • HiSilicon Kirin 980
    • Octa core (2.6 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A76 + 1.92 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A76 + 1.8 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A55)
    • LPDDR4X
    • 6 GB
    • Mali-G76 MP10
    • LPDDR4X
    Smart TV Features
    • 48 MP
    Special Features
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope
    • Rear
    Storage
    • No
    • 128 GB
    • Yes
    • Up to 112 GB
    Honor View 20 FAQs

    Honor View 20