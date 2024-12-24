 Honor X50 Pro - Price in India (February 2024), Full Specs, Comparison
Honor X50 Pro

Honor X50 Pro is a Android v14 phone, speculated price is Rs 33,088 in India with 108 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 Processor , 5800 mAh Battery and 12 GB RAM.
Expected Release Date: 24 December 2024
Key Specs
₹33,088 (speculated)
256 GB
6.78 inches (17.22 cm)
Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1
108 MP + 2 MP
8 MP
5800 mAh
Android v14
12 GB
Not officially announced yet The price and specs are based on rumours & speculation

Honor X50 Pro Price in India

The starting price for the Honor X50 Pro in India is Rs. 33,088.  This is the Honor X50 Pro base model with 256 GB of internal storage. It comes in the following colors: Black and Green.

Upcoming

Honor X50 Pro Full Specifications

Battery
  • 5800 mAh
  • Yes
  • Yes, Fast, 35W
  • Li-Polymer
  • No
Design
  • 75.5 mm
  • 163.6 mm
  • 8 mm
  • 192 grams
Display
  • 91.16 %
  • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
  • 120 Hz
  • Yes with punch-hole display
  • 6.78 inches (17.22 cm)
  • 19.5:9
  • 1220 x 2652 pixels
  • AMOLED
  • 431 ppi
Front Camera
  • Single
  • 8 MP f/2.0, Wide Angle, Primary Camera
  • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
General
  • Android v14
  • Honor
  • December 24, 2024 (Expected)
Main Camera
  • Dual
  • 108 MP f/1.8, Wide Angle, Primary Camera(1.67" sensor size)2 MP f/2.4, Depth Camera
  • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
  • 12000 x 9000 Pixels
  • Exposure compensation, ISO control
  • 3840x2160 @ 30 fps 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
  • Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
  • Yes
  • Yes, LED Flash
Multimedia
  • USB Type-C
  • Yes
  • No
Network & Connectivity
  • Yes
  • Yes
  • 5G Bands: FDD N3 TDD N40 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
  • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
  • 5G Bands: FDD N3 TDD N40 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • Yes, Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
  • 5G Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
  • Mass storage device, USB charging
  • Yes, v5.2
  • Wi-Fi Direct, Mobile Hotspot
  • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
Performance
  • 4 nm
  • Adreno 730
  • 64 bit
  • Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1
  • Octa core (3 GHz, Single core, Cortex X2 + 2.5 GHz, Tri core, Cortex A710 + 1.8 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A510)
Sensors
  • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Gyroscope
  • On-screen
  • Yes
  • Optical
Storage
  • Yes
  • No
  • 256 GB
Honor X50 Pro News

HONOR X9b

HONOR X9b unveils a new frontier in smartphone durability and display brilliance

02 Feb 2024
HONOR 90 5G

Exclusive offers on HONOR 90 5G during HONOR days sale on Amazon rolled out

08 Jan 2024
Honor 100 series

Honor to launch Honor 100 series on November 23; may pack distinctive camera island

15 Nov 2023
The premium device is available at a price starting from <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>37,999 on online channels.

HTech launches HONOR 90 5G smartphone in UP, to target major cities first

19 Sep 2023
Mobiles News

    Honor X50 Pro