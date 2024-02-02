 Samsung Galaxy S23 Fe - Price in India (February 2024), Full Specs, Comparison
Samsung Galaxy S23 FE

Samsung Galaxy S23 FE is a Android v13 phone, available price is Rs 59,999 in India with 50 MP + 12 MP + 8 MP Rear Camera, Samsung Exynos 2200 Processor , 4500 mAh Battery and 8 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Samsung Galaxy S23 FE from HT Tech. Buy Samsung Galaxy S23 FE now with free delivery.
7
Score
Last updated: 02 February 2024
Key Specs
₹59,999
128 GB
6.4 inches (16.26 cm)
Samsung Exynos 2200
50 MP + 12 MP + 8 MP
10 MP
4500 mAh
Android v13
8 GB
Out of Stock This product is currently not available on Amazon & Flipkart

Samsung Galaxy S23 Fe Summary

The Samsung Galaxy S23 FE was launched on October 04, 2023. The smartphone comes with attractive features that give a premium experience.

Samsung Galaxy S23 FE price:

Samsung Galaxy S23 FE price range starts at Rs.54999 for the base variant. It comes in two storage sizes 128GB and 256 GB.

Samsung Galaxy S23 FE Design:

The Samsung Galaxy S23 FE is identical to the Samsung Galaxy S23 smartphone with an aluminium frame. It comes in four colour options - Mint, Graphite, Cream and Purple.

Samsung Galaxy S23 FE Display:

The Samsung Galaxy S23 FE features a 6.4-inch FHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The smartphone has Corning Gorilla Glass 5 on the front and back.

Samsung Galaxy S23 FE Camera:

The Samsung Galaxy S23 FE features a 50MP+12MP+8MP triple camera setup. On the front, there is a 10MP selfie camera.

Samsung Galaxy S23 FE Battery:

The Samsung Galaxy S23 FE is equipped with a 4500mAh battery which supports fast charging up to 25W.

Samsung Galaxy S23 FE Performance:

The Samsung Galaxy S23 FE is powered by the Exynos 2200 SoC. It comes in two variants - 8GB RAM + 128GB storage, and 8GB RAM + 256GB storage

Samsung Galaxy S23 FE Connectivity:

The Samsung Galaxy S23 FE offers Wi-Fi, GPS, NFC, USB Type-C, Wi-Fi Direct, 3G, 4G and 5G. It also comes with Bluetooth 5.3.

Samsung Galaxy S23 FE operating system:

The Samsung Galaxy S23 FE runs on One UI 6 based on Android 14.

Samsung Galaxy S23 FE special features:

The Samsung Galaxy S23 FE features Accelerometer, Barometer, Fingerprint Sensor, Gyro Sensor, Geomagnetic Sensor, Hall Sensor, Light Sensor, and Virtual Proximity Sensing.

Samsung Galaxy S23 FE Price in India

The starting price for the Samsung Galaxy S23 FE in India is Rs. 59,999.  This is the Samsung Galaxy S23 FE base model with 8 GB RAM and 128 GB of internal storage. It comes in the following colors: Mint, Graphite, Purple, Indigo, Tangerine

Samsung Galaxy S23 FE

(8 GB RAM,128 GB Storage) - Mint, Graphite, Purple, Indigo, Tangerine
Out of Stock
Out of Stock

Samsung Galaxy S23 Fe Full Specifications

Key Specs
  • Samsung Exynos 2200
  • 4500 mAh
  • 10 MP
  • 6.4 inches (16.26 cm)
  • 50 MP + 12 MP + 8 MP
Battery
  • Li-ion
  • Yes
  • Yes
  • Yes, Fast, 25W
  • 4500 mAh
  • Up to 39 Hours(4G)
  • No
Camera
  • Yes, LED Flash
  • S5KGN5, ISO-CELL
  • 3840x2160 @ 30 fps 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
  • Yes
  • Single
  • Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
  • Slo-motion
  • 8150 x 6150 Pixels
  • 10 MP f/2.4, Wide Angle, Primary Camera(26 mm focal length)
  • No
  • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
  • Exposure compensation, ISO control
Design
  • Mint, Graphite, Purple, Indigo, Tangerine
  • Back: Gorilla Glass
  • Dust proof
  • Yes, Water resistant, IP68
  • 8.2 mm
  • 209 grams
  • 76.5 mm
  • 158 mm
Display
  • Dynamic AMOLED 2x
  • 403 ppi
  • 83.01 %
  • Corning Gorilla Glass v5
  • 19.5:9
  • 120 Hz
  • Yes, HDR 10+
  • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
  • 6.4 inches (16.26 cm)
  • Yes with punch-hole display
General
  • Android v13
  • October 7, 2023 (Official)
  • Samsung
  • Samsung One UI
Multimedia
  • Yes
  • Yes
  • USB Type-C
Network & Connectivity
  • Mass storage device, USB charging
  • Wi-Fi Direct, Mobile Hotspot
  • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
  • Yes
  • Yes, v5.3
  • Head: 0.777 W/kg
  • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
  • 5G Bands: FDD N1 / N2 / N3 / N5 / N7 / N8 / N20 / N28 / N66 TDD N38 / N40 / N41 / N77 / N78 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 1900(band 2) / 1700(band 4) / 850(band 5) / 700(band 13) / 700(band 17) / 800(band 20) / 850(band 26) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • Yes, Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) 5GHz 6GHz, MIMO
  • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: eSIM
  • Yes
  • 5G Bands: FDD N1 / N2 / N3 / N5 / N7 / N8 / N20 / N28 / N66 TDD N38 / N40 / N41 / N77 / N78 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 1900(band 2) / 1700(band 4) / 850(band 5) / 700(band 13) / 700(band 17) / 800(band 20) / 850(band 26) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • 5G Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
Performance
  • 64 bit
  • Octa core (2.8 GHz, Single core, Cortex X2 + 2.5 GHz, Tri core, Cortex A710 + 1.8 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A510)
  • Xclipse 920
  • LPDDR5
  • Samsung Exynos 2200
  • 8 GB
  • 4 nm
Sensors
  • On-screen
  • Handset with built-in Battery, USB Type-C Cable, SIM Eject Tool, User Manual, Warranty Card
  • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Barometer, Compass, Gyroscope
  • Optical
  • Yes
Storage
  • Yes
  • UFS 3.1
  • 128 GB
  • No
  • Up to 100 GB
Samsung Galaxy S23 Fe Iqoo 11 5g

Samsung Galaxy S23 Fe FAQs

When was Samsung Galaxy S23 FE launched?

Samsung Galaxy S23 FE was launched on October 04, 2023.

How many cameras does Samsung Galaxy S23 FE have?

Does Samsung Galaxy S23 FE support 5G?

How many storage options does Samsung Galaxy S23 FE have?

    Samsung Galaxy S23 Fe