Honor Magic 6 Lite - Price in India (February 2024), Full Specs, Comparison

The starting price for the Honor Magic 6 Lite in India is Rs. 36,190. This is the Honor Magic 6 Lite base model with 256 GB of internal storage. It comes in the following colors: Emerald Green, Sunrise Orange and Midnight Black. ...Read More Read Less
This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:
Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.
For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.