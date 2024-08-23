 Honor Magic 6 Lite - Price in India (February 2024), Full Specs, Comparison
Home Mobiles in India Honor Mobile Honor Magic 6 Lite

Honor Magic 6 Lite

Honor Magic 6 Lite is a Android v13 phone, speculated price is Rs 36,190 in India with 108 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 Processor , 5300 mAh Battery and 8 GB RAM.
Expected Release Date: 23 August 2024
Overview Specs Videos News
HonorMagic6Lite_Display_6.78inches(17.22cm)
HonorMagic6Lite_FrontCamera_16MP
HonorMagic6Lite_RAM_8GB
1/3 HonorMagic6Lite_Display_6.78inches(17.22cm)
2/3 HonorMagic6Lite_FrontCamera_16MP"
View all Images 3/3 HonorMagic6Lite_RAM_8GB"
Key Specs
₹36,190 (speculated)
256 GB
6.78 inches (17.22 cm)
Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 1
108 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP
16 MP
5300 mAh
Android v13
8 GB
See full specifications
Notify me when launched
Add to compare
Not officially announced yet The price and specs are based on rumours & speculation

Honor Magic 6 Lite Price in India

The starting price for the Honor Magic 6 Lite in India is Rs. 36,190.  This is the Honor Magic 6 Lite base model with 256 GB of internal storage. It comes in the following colors: Emerald Green, Sunrise Orange and Midnight Black. ...Read More

Honor Magic 6 Lite

Upcoming

Honor Magic 6 Lite Full Specifications

Key Specs

  • Battery

    5300 mAh

  • Processor

    Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 1

  • RAM

    8 GB

  • Rear Camera

    108 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP

  • Front Camera

    16 MP

  • Display

    6.78 inches (17.22 cm)

Battery

  • Capacity

    5300 mAh

  • Quick Charging

    Yes, Fast, 35W

  • Type

    Li-Polymer

  • Removable

    No

  • USB Type-C

    Yes

Design

  • Ruggedness

    Dust proof

  • Colours

    Emerald Green, Sunrise Orange, Midnight Black

  • Thickness

    7.98 mm

  • Width

    75.5 mm

  • Waterproof

    Yes, Splash proof, IP53

  • Weight

    185 grams

  • Height

    163.6 mm

Display

  • Aspect Ratio

    19.9:9

  • Resolution

    1200 x 2652 pixels

  • Touch Screen

    Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch

  • Screen to Body Ratio (claimed by the brand)

    92.8 %

  • Display Type

    AMOLED

  • Screen Size

    6.78 inches (17.22 cm)

  • Bezel-less display

    Yes with punch-hole display

  • Screen to Body Ratio (calculated)

    89.85 %

  • Refresh Rate

    120 Hz

  • Pixel Density

    429 ppi

Front Camera

  • Video Recording

    1920x1080 @ 30 fps

  • Camera Setup

    Single

  • Resolution

    16 MP f/2.45, Wide Angle, Primary Camera

General

  • Custom UI

    Magic UI

  • Launch Date

    August 23, 2024 (Expected)

  • Brand

    Honor

  • Operating System

    Android v13

Main Camera

  • Autofocus

    Yes

  • Camera Features

    8 x Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Filters Smile detection Touch to focus

  • Image Resolution

    12000 x 9000 Pixels

  • Video Recording

    3840x2160 @ 30 fps 1920x1080 @ 30 fps

  • Settings

    Exposure compensation, ISO control

  • Camera Setup

    Triple

  • Flash

    Yes, LED Flash

  • Shooting Modes

    Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)

  • Resolution

    108 MP f/1.75, Wide Angle, Primary Camera(1.67" sensor size)5 MP f/2.2, Ultra-Wide Angle, Depth Camera 2 MP f/2.4, Macro Camera

Multimedia

  • Loudspeaker

    Yes

  • Audio Jack

    USB Type-C

  • FM Radio

    No

Network & Connectivity

  • SIM 2

    5G Bands: FDD N3 TDD N40 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

  • NFC

    Yes

  • VoLTE

    Yes

  • SIM Slot(s)

    Dual SIM, GSM+GSM

  • SIM 1

    5G Bands: FDD N3 TDD N40 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

  • GPS

    Yes with A-GPS, Glonass

  • Wi-Fi

    Yes, Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) 5GHz

  • SIM Size

    SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano

  • USB Connectivity

    Mass storage device, USB charging

  • Bluetooth

    Yes, v5.1

  • Network Support

    5G Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G

  • Wi-Fi Features

    Mobile Hotspot

Performance

  • CPU

    Octa core (2.2 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A78 + 1.8 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A55)

  • Fabrication

    4 nm

  • Graphics

    Adreno 710

  • Architecture

    64 bit

  • Chipset

    Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 1

Sensors

  • Fingerprint Sensor Type

    Optical

  • Other Sensors

    Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope

  • Fingerprint Sensor Position

    On-screen

  • Fingerprint Sensor

    Yes

Storage

  • Expandable Memory

    No

  • USB OTG

    Yes

  • Internal Memory

    256 GB
Not sure which
mobile to buy?

Honor Magic 6 Lite Competitors

5% OFF
OnePlus 11R
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 128 GB Storage
  • Sonic Black
₹37,999 ₹39,999
Buy Now
Honor Magic 6 Lite Oneplus 11r
OnePlus 12R
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 128 GB Storage
  • Black
5% OFF
OnePlus 10T
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 128 GB Storage
  • Jade Green
₹37,999 ₹39,999
Buy Now
Honor Magic 6 Lite Oneplus 10t
24% OFF
Realme GT Neo 2 5G
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 128 GB Storage
  • Neo Green
₹27,999 ₹36,999
Buy Now
Honor Magic 6 Lite Realme Gt Neo 2 5g

Honor Videos

Honor 90 is expected to launch soon in India. check out the expected features, specs and more.

Honor 90 to Launch in India: Check out its feature, camera and more

31 Jul 2023
Tech Videos

Honor Magic 6 Lite News

Honor Magic V2 RSR

Honor Magic V2 RSR, world's thinnest foldable phone, gets Porsche link; check new look

20 Feb 2024
Honor X9b

Honor X9b, with Ultra-Bounce display, launched in India; Check features, price and more

15 Feb 2024
HONOR X9b

HONOR X9b unveils a new frontier in smartphone durability and display brilliance

02 Feb 2024
HONOR 90 5G

Exclusive offers on HONOR 90 5G during HONOR days sale on Amazon rolled out

08 Jan 2024
Honor 100 series

Honor to launch Honor 100 series on November 23; may pack distinctive camera island

15 Nov 2023
The premium device is available at a price starting from <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>37,999 on online channels.

HTech launches HONOR 90 5G smartphone in UP, to target major cities first

19 Sep 2023
Mobiles News

Mobiles By Brand

TRENDING MOBILE PHONES

LATEST MOBILE PHONES

OnePlus 12R

Iron Gray, 8 GB RAM, 128 GB Storage
₹39,999
Buy Now

OnePlus 12

Silver, 12 GB RAM, 256 GB Storage
₹64,999
Buy Now
Latest Mobile Phones

UPCOMING MOBILE PHONES

OPPO A2x

Starry Night Black, 6 GB RAM, 128 GB Storage
₹12,790
Check Details

Vivo Y200e 5G

Blue, 6 GB RAM, 128 GB Storage
₹19,999
Check Details

IQOO Neo 9 Pro

Fighting Black, 12 GB RAM, 256 GB Storage
₹35,190
Check Details
Upcoming Mobile Phones
Top Phones

Latest Phones

Popular Phones

Upcoming Phones

OnePlus 12R

Iron Gray, 8 GB RAM, 128 GB Storage
₹39,999
Buy Now

Realme 12 Pro Plus

Submarine Blue, 8 GB RAM, 128 GB Storage
₹28,755
₹34,999
Buy Now

OnePlus 12

Silver, 12 GB RAM, 256 GB Storage
₹64,999
Buy Now

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra

Titanium Black, 12 GB RAM, 256 GB Storage
₹129,999
₹134,999
Buy Now
Latest Mobile Phones

    Trending News

    CES 2024: iPhone with a physical keyboard? If you have iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro, Clicks has a case
    Clicks
    Deepfake videos hit crypto world! Solana co-founder video surfaces on YouTube, X
    deepfake
    At CES 2024, Nvidia may make big AI announcements, roll out GeForce RTX 40-series Super GPUs
    Artificial Intelligence
    Google blocking data tracking of some 30 mn Chrome users; know why it is killing off cookies
    Google Chrome
    Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
    Sam Altman

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    Go to Mobile Recommender
    Honor Magic 6 Lite