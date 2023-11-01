Vivo V30 Price in India (01 November 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison

Vivo V30 Vivo V30 is a Android v11 phone, speculated price is Rs 28,990 in India with 64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G Processor , 4500 mAh Battery and 8 GB RAM.

1/1 Key Specs Price ₹28,990 (speculated) Internal Memory 128 GB Display 6.5 inches (16.51 cm) Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G Rear Camera 64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP Front Camera 32 MP + 8 MP Battery 4500 mAh Operating System Android v11 RAM 8 GB See full specifications

This has not been announced yet The price and specs are based on unofficial rumours

Vivo V30 Price in India The starting price for the Vivo V30 in India is Rs. 28,990. This is the Vivo V30 base model with 8 GB RAM and 128 GB of internal storage. ...Read More Read Less The starting price for the Vivo V30 in India is Rs. 28,990. This is the Vivo V30 base model with 8 GB RAM and 128 GB of internal storage. Vivo V30 (8 GB RAM,128 GB Storage)

Vivo V30 Full Specifications Key Specs Display 6.5 inches (16.51 cm)

Front Camera 32 MP + 8 MP

Battery 4500 mAh

Rear Camera 64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP

Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G Battery Quick Charging Yes, Fast

Removable No

Capacity 4500 mAh

USB Type-C Yes

Type Li-ion Camera Camera Features Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus

Flash Yes, LED Flash

Autofocus Yes

Resolution 32 MP, Primary Camera 8 MP Camera

Camera Setup Dual

Image Resolution 9000 x 7000 Pixels

Shooting Modes Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)

Settings Exposure compensation, ISO control Display Display Type AMOLED

Screen Size 6.5 inches (16.51 cm)

Touch Screen Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch

Aspect Ratio 20:9

Bezelless Display Yes with punch-hole display

Pixel Density 405 ppi General Custom UI Funtouch OS

Brand vivo

Launch Date September 21, 2023 (Unofficial)

Operating System Android v11 Multimedia Audio Jack 3.5 mm

Loudspeaker Yes Network & Connectivity SIM Size SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano

VoLTE Yes

USB Connectivity Mass storage device, USB charging

Bluetooth Yes, v5.1

SIM 2 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

SIM 1 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

SIM Slot(s) Dual SIM, GSM+GSM

Sim Slot(s) Dual SIM, GSM+GSM

Wi-fi Yes, Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)

GPS Yes with A-GPS

Network Support 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G

Wi-Fi Features Mobile Hotspot

Wi-Fi Yes, Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n) Performance Architecture 64 bit

Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G

Graphics Adreno 618

RAM 8 GB

Fabrication 8 nm

CPU Octa core (2.2 GHz, Dual core, Kryo 470 + 1.8 GHz, Hexa Core, Kryo 470) Sensors Fingerprint Sensor Type Optical

Other Sensors Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope

Fingerprint Sensor Position On-screen

Fingerprint Sensor Yes Storage Internal Memory 128 GB

Expandable Memory Yes, Up to 1 TB

Not sure which

mobile to buy?

More from Vivo Vivo Y200 5G (8 GB RAM,128 GB Storage) - Desert Gold, Jungle Green Add to compare Add to compare Vivo V29 (8 GB RAM,128 GB Storage) - Space Black, Himalayan Blue, Majestic Red Add to compare Add to compare Vivo V29 Pro (8 GB RAM,256 GB Storage) - Himalayan Blue, Space Black Add to compare Add to compare Vivo Y17s (4 GB RAM,64 GB Storage) - Glitter Purple, Forest Green Add to compare Add to compare Vivo Mobiles