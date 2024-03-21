Honor X8b - Price in India (February 2024), Full Specs, Comparison

Honor X8b
(8 GB RAM,128 GB Storage) - Glamorous Green,Titanium Silver,Midnight Black
The starting price for the Honor X8b in India is Rs. 18,290. This is the Honor X8b base model with 128 GB of internal storage. It comes in the following colors: Glamorous Green,Titanium Silver,Midnight Black.
This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:
Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.
For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.