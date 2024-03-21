 Honor X8b - Price in India (February 2024), Full Specs, Comparison
Honor X8b

Honor X8b is a Android v13 phone, speculated price is Rs 18,290 in India with 108 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 Processor , 4500 mAh Battery and 8 GB RAM.
Expected Release Date: 21 March 2024
Key Specs
₹18,290 (speculated)
128 GB
6.7 inches (17.02 cm)
Qualcomm Snapdragon 680
108 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP
50 MP
4500 mAh
Android v13
8 GB
Not officially announced yet The price and specs are based on rumours & speculation

Honor X8b Price in India

The starting price for the Honor X8b in India is Rs. 18,290.  This is the Honor X8b base model with 128 GB of internal storage. It comes in the following colors: Glamorous Green,Titanium Silver,Midnight Black.

Honor X8b

(8 GB RAM,128 GB Storage) - Glamorous Green,Titanium Silver,Midnight Black
Upcoming

Honor X8b Full Specifications

Battery
  • Yes
  • Li-Polymer
  • 4500 mAh
  • No
  • Yes, Super, 35W
Design
  • 161.05 mm
  • Glamorous Green,Titanium Silver,Midnight Black
  • 6.78 mm
  • 74.55 mm
  • 166 grams
Display
  • 6.7 inches (17.02 cm)
  • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
  • 93.7 %
  • 394 ppi
  • 1080 x 2412 pixels
  • 90 Hz
  • 90.27 %
  • AMOLED
  • Yes with punch-hole display
  • 20.1:9
Front Camera
  • 50 MP f/2.1, Wide Angle, Primary Camera
  • Single
General
  • Android v13
  • March 21, 2024 (Expected)
  • Magic UI
  • Honor
Main Camera
  • Triple
  • Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR) Macro Mode
  • 12000 x 9000 Pixels
  • Exposure compensation, ISO control
  • 108 MP f/1.75, Wide Angle, Primary Camera(24 mm focal length)5 MP f/2.2, Ultra-Wide Angle Camera 2 MP f/2.4, Macro Camera
  • Yes, LED Flash
  • 8 x Digital Zoom Auto Flash Custom Watermark Face detection Touch to focus
  • Yes
  • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
Multimedia
  • USB Type-C
  • Yes
  • No
Network & Connectivity
  • Yes, Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) 5GHz
  • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • No
  • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • Mobile Hotspot
  • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
  • Yes, v5.0
  • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
  • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
  • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
  • Yes
  • Mass storage device, USB charging
Performance
  • 6 nm
  • Octa core (2.4 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 265 + 1.9 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 265)
  • Adreno 610
  • 64 bit
  • Qualcomm Snapdragon 680
Sensors
  • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass
  • Yes
  • Side
Storage
  • No
  • Yes
  • 128 GB
Honor X8b Competitors

Samsung Galaxy A15 5G
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 128 GB Storage
  • Blue
20% OFF
Realme 9 5G SE
  • 6 GB RAM
  • 128 GB Storage
  • Starry Glow
₹20,000 ₹24,999
Buy Now
Honor X8b Realme 9 5g Se
33% OFF
Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro Plus 5G
  • 6 GB RAM
  • 128 GB Storage
  • Phantom White
33% OFF
Xiaomi Redmi Note 13
  • 6 GB RAM
  • 128 GB Storage
  • Arctic White
₹19,990 ₹29,999
Buy Now
Honor X8b Xiaomi Redmi Note 13

Honor Videos

Honor 90 is expected to launch soon in India. check out the expected features, specs and more.

Honor 90 to Launch in India: Check out its feature, camera and more

31 Jul 2023
Tech Videos

Honor X8b News

HONOR X9b

HONOR X9b unveils a new frontier in smartphone durability and display brilliance

02 Feb 2024
HONOR 90 5G

Exclusive offers on HONOR 90 5G during HONOR days sale on Amazon rolled out

08 Jan 2024
Honor 100 series

Honor to launch Honor 100 series on November 23; may pack distinctive camera island

15 Nov 2023
The premium device is available at a price starting from <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>37,999 on online channels.

HTech launches HONOR 90 5G smartphone in UP, to target major cities first

19 Sep 2023
Mobiles News

Mobiles By Brand

TRENDING MOBILE PHONES

LATEST MOBILE PHONES

Latest Mobile Phones

UPCOMING MOBILE PHONES

Upcoming Mobile Phones
Top Phones

Latest Phones

Popular Phones

Upcoming Phones

Latest Mobile Phones

    Honor X8b