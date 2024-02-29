 Realme 12 Plus - Price in India (February 2024), Full Specs, Comparison
Realme 12 Plus

Realme 12 Plus is a Android v14 phone, speculated price is Rs 17,990 in India with 50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, MediaTek Dimensity 7050 Processor , 5000 mAh Battery and 6 GB RAM.
Expected Release Date: 29 February 2024
Key Specs
₹17,990 (speculated)
128 GB
6.7 inches (17.02 cm)
MediaTek Dimensity 7050
50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP
16 MP
5000 mAh
Android v14
6 GB
See full specifications
Not officially announced yet The price and specs are based on rumours & speculation

Realme 12 Plus Price in India

The starting price for the Realme 12 Plus in India is Rs. 17,990.  This is the Realme 12 Plus base model with 128 GB of internal storage. It comes in the following colors: Pioneer Green and Navigator Beige.

Realme 12 Plus

Upcoming
Realme 12 Plus Full Specifications

Key Specs

  • RAM

    6 GB

  • Battery

    5000 mAh

  • Front Camera

    16 MP

  • Display

    6.7 inches (17.02 cm)

  • Processor

    MediaTek Dimensity 7050

  • Rear Camera

    50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP

Battery

  • Removable

    No

  • Capacity

    5000 mAh

  • Type

    Li-Polymer

  • Quick Charging

    Yes, Super VOOC, 67W

  • USB Type-C

    Yes

Design

  • Height

    162.95 mm

  • Thickness

    7.87 mm

  • Width

    75.45 mm

  • Weight

    190 grams

  • Colours

    Pioneer Green, Navigator Beige

Display

  • Resolution

    1080 x 2400 pixels

  • Refresh Rate

    120 Hz

  • Screen to Body Ratio (calculated)

    88.15 %

  • Touch Screen

    Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch

  • Pixel Density

    393 ppi

  • Bezel-less display

    Yes with punch-hole display

  • Screen Size

    6.7 inches (17.02 cm)

  • Display Type

    AMOLED

Front Camera

  • Camera Setup

    Single

  • Resolution

    16 MP, Primary Camera

General

  • Custom UI

    Realme UI

  • Operating System

    Android v14

  • Brand

    realme

  • Launch Date

    February 29, 2024 (Expected)

Main Camera

  • Resolution

    50 MP, Wide Angle, Primary Camera 8 MP, Ultra-Wide Angle Camera 2 MP, Macro Camera

  • Sensor

    LYT 600, CMOS image sensor, Exmor-RS CMOS Sensor

  • Camera Setup

    Triple

  • OIS

    Yes

  • Settings

    Exposure compensation, ISO control

  • Image Resolution

    8150 x 6150 Pixels

  • Shooting Modes

    Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)

  • Flash

    Yes, LED Flash

  • Camera Features

    Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus

  • Autofocus

    Yes

Multimedia

  • Loudspeaker

    Yes

  • Stereo Speakers

    Yes

  • Audio Jack

    USB Type-C

Network & Connectivity

  • Bluetooth

    Yes, v5.3

  • Wi-Fi

    Yes, Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) 5GHz 6GHz

  • Network Support

    5G Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G

  • Wi-Fi Features

    Mobile Hotspot

  • GPS

    Yes with A-GPS, Glonass

  • SIM 1

    5G Bands: FDD N3 TDD N40 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

  • VoLTE

    Yes

  • SIM Slot(s)

    Dual SIM, GSM+GSM

  • SIM 2

    5G Bands: FDD N3 TDD N40 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

  • USB Connectivity

    Mass storage device, USB charging

  • SIM Size

    SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano

Performance

  • Graphics

    Mali-G68 MC4

  • RAM type

    LPDDR4X

  • CPU

    Octa core (2.6 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A78 + 2 GHz, Hexa Core, Cortex A55)

  • Chipset

    MediaTek Dimensity 7050

  • Fabrication

    6 nm

  • Architecture

    64 bit

Sensors

  • Fingerprint Sensor Position

    On-screen

  • Fingerprint Sensor

    Yes

  • Fingerprint Sensor Type

    Optical

  • Other Sensors

    Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer

Storage

  • Internal Memory

    128 GB

  • Expandable Memory

    No
    Realme 12 Plus