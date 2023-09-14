Icon
BGMI Hack: Top 7 tips to conquer the battlefield

BGMI Hack: Top 7 tips to conquer the battlefield

Discover key strategies to dominate BGMI! Whether you're a newbie or a pro, these expert tips will help you conquer everything.

By: HT TECH
Sep 14 2023, 11:48 IST
Know some of the key strategies to dominate BGMI! Whether you are a newbie or a pro, these expert tips will help you conquer everything. (BGMI)

Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) has become a sensation in the mobile gaming world. Crafted by Krafton, this battle royale game offers stunning graphics, intense gameplay, and a vast array of weapons and vehicles. Whether you are a BGMI veteran or a rookie, these expert tips will boost your chances of conquering the battlefield.

1. Choose Your Landing Wisely

Your battleground starts with the landing spot. Opt for locations with ample resources and fewer goes to maximise your early-game survival odds. This also reduces your risk of getting caught in the ever-shrinking Blue Zone.

2. Swift Weapon Grab

Snatch up a weapon as soon as you land. It's crucial for gaining an early advantage and dealing with exposed opponents. Secure their gear for an added bonus.

3. Loot with Precision

Focus on essentials like weapons, armour, and healing supplies during looting. Efficiently manage your inventory to fine-tune your loadout. Take calculated risks and go for airdrops for high-value rewards.

4. Master Gunplay

Hone your shooting skills and control weapon recoil through targeted practice with various firearms. Understand the strengths and limitations of different guns to find the perfect match for your combat style.

5. Map Awareness

Keep a vigilant eye on the map. Identify strategic positions, loot-rich areas, and advantageous vantage points to gain the upper hand over your rivals.

6. Utilise Vehicles Strategically

Vehicles can be game-changers for swift rotations and cover. Use them wisely, but always be cautious of potential ambushes.

7. Tune into Audio Cues

Sharpen your listening skills and pay attention to audio cues like footsteps, gunshots, and vehicle sounds. These hints will help you pinpoint enemy locations and plan your moves effectively. Invest in headphones for a superior audio experience.

With these strategies at your disposal and a willingness to adapt, you'll soon be a battlefield master. So, gear up and embark on your journey to victory. It's time to claim that elusive chicken dinner.

First Published Date: 14 Sep, 11:48 IST
