BGMI Redeem Codes for August 24: Fantastic freebies on offer today

BGMI Redeem Codes for August 24: Check out amazing Pro tips to master the gameplay and take advantage of in-game freebies with BGMI redeem codes.

By: HT TECH
Updated on: Aug 24 2023, 07:18 IST
Redeem BGMI codes and enjoy fantastic freebies.
Battlegrounds Mobile India is one of the most played games in India. Soon after the ban was lifted, gamers made their way back to the arena and started their gaming journey. The comeback also attracted new gamers which created a huge fanbase for the battle royal game. However, the game is complex and requires lots of practice to get used to the tricks, weapons, maps and places. But, it is also not difficult to become a Pro. Check out these amazing BGMI gaming tips to make you a Pro gamer.

BGMI tips to play like a pro

  • First and foremost thing every gamer should do it to get acquainted with the game, and that will only happen when you practice. With regular practice, you will be able to judge which situation is better, and you'll get swift with weapons and the play zone.
  • Now the second important thing is managing the gaming controls, you can customise the controls as per your comfort. Additionally, the game also offers more advanced control which you can add from HUD controls.
  • Know your gaming weapon, it is one of the most ignored factors by gamers. You must know which weapon is comfortable as per your speed and gameplay. Many users prefer AKM or M416 as their primary weapon.
  • Always stay with your squad. Staying together throughout the game can help you strengthen your gameplay. This will attract more kills and even win you a chicken dinner.

BGMI Redeem codes for August 24

BTOQZHZ8CQ

TQIZBZ76F

5FG10D33

GPHZDBTFZM24U

KARZBZYTR

JJCZCDZJ9U

UKUZBZGWF

TIFZBHZK4A

RNUZBZ9QQ

PGHZDBTFZ95U

R89FPLM9S

BMTCZBZMFS

TQIZBz76F

BMTFZBZQNC

SD14G84FCC

How to grab BGMI redeem codes

Step 1: Go to the official BGMI website and enter your BGMI character ID.

Step 2: Next, paste the redemption code for the in-game reward in the space provided.

Step 3: Enter the captcha/verification code as shown on the screen and click on submit.

Step 4: Once done, the redeemable prizes can be collected through the in-game mail.

First Published Date: 24 Aug, 07:19 IST
