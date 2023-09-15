Icon
BGMI tips: Check out the best 5 assault rifles to improve gunplay

Do you want to master the game? Then check out these best 5 assault rifles that will improve your gun game in no time.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Sep 15 2023, 07:26 IST
Best assault rifles to look as a pro player. (BGMI)
Best assault rifles to look as a pro player. (BGMI)

Battleground Mobile India is one of the most played battle royal games in India which has gained more hype after its comeback. The game is not only interesting but its new upgrades, rewards, and themes are making it more attractive. The game is all about finding the best guns with the right attachments so the weapon does not recoil and kills the enemy in a few shots. Therefore, picking any weapon is not enough but picking the right weapon matters to win a chicken dinner swiftly. If you also want to improve your gun game then have a look at the below-mentioned assault rifles that can make your gun game 10X better. You can check these gun tips out and do remember that BGMI redeem codes today too are available so that you can grab some freebies! More on that later.

5 assault rifles in BGMI

AKM: This gun is the easiest to find on any map or any location. During the beginning, make sure you find this gun for unexpected early battles. It requires 7.62mm of ammo and has a damage rate of 49HP. It shoots 30 bullets in one go, however, with an extended magazine it shoots 40 bullets which is enough to knock out the enemy.

M416: This is one of the popular guns that is everyone's favourite. However, it is not easy to find this gun but if you are lucky enough then winning the game will be easier for you. The gun requires 5.56 mm of ammo and has a damage rate of 43HP which is enough to kill the enemy within a few seconds.

Groza: This is a small gun with high power. You can only get this gun through airdrop and it is one of the rarest. The uniqueness of the gun makes it special as well as most recommended. This gun is best for close-range killings as it gives maximum damage. It requires 7.62mm of ammo and has a damage of 49HP.

Aug A3: This gun is also rare as it comes with an airdrop and only a few lucky players get the experience of its power. The gun requires 5.56 mm of ammo and gives damage of 43HP. This gun is appreciated as it does not recoil and enables gamers to kill the enemy in one go.

Scar-L: This is one of the unrated guns which is not appreciated very often. This gun is best for close as well as farther killing. With a good scope, you can also use it as a sniper by keeping the ammo in single mode. It gives quick damage of 43HP and requires 5.56 mm of ammo.

As far as BGMI redeem codes are concerned, you can try your luck! Here is how to grab BGMI redeem codes: Just go to the official BGMI website and enter your BGMI character ID and paste the redemption code for the in-game reward in the space provided and follow the prompt.

First Published Date: 15 Sep, 07:25 IST
