 Samsung Galaxy Ring leaks roundup: Here's all that we know about this new wearable
Samsung Galaxy Ring leaks roundup: Here’s all that we know about this new wearable

Samsung's upcoming Galaxy Ring wearable is set to launch in global markets soon, offering eight different sizes to cater to various user preferences. Recent reports suggest impressive battery life and a range of finishes for the device.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Apr 24 2024, 18:29 IST
Get ready for the next-generation wearable experience with the Samsung Galaxy Ring, featuring long-lasting battery life and customizable finishes. (Samsung)
Get ready for the next-generation wearable experience with the Samsung Galaxy Ring, featuring long-lasting battery life and customizable finishes. (Samsung)

Samsung is preparing to launch its next-generation wearable, the Galaxy Ring, which is expected to hit global markets in the coming months. While detailed specifications are still under wraps, recent reports have unveiled some intriguing details about the device.

Eight Confirmed Variants

According to a Galaxy Club report in Dutch, the Galaxy Ring will be available in eight confirmed variants, each identified by unique model numbers ranging from SM-Q500 to SM-Q509. Notably, two model numbers are missing, leaving room for speculation about potential additional sizes or a ninth variant, reportedgadgets360.

Matching US Ring Sizes

The report speculates that these model numbers could correspond to US ring sizes starting from size 5 and potentially going up to size 13. This suggests a wide range of sizing options to cater to various user preferences.

Hands-On Experience and Finishes

Earlier this year, a tech analyst claimed to have experienced a Galaxy Ring prototype firsthand, revealing that the wearable will be available in multiple sizes, up to US size 13 or 22.2mm. Additionally, Samsung is expected to offer the Galaxy Ring in three distinct finishes, adding a touch of personalization for users.

Battery Life

In a recent report from Korea, Samsung disclosed that the Galaxy Ring will boast an impressive nine days of battery life on a single charge, ensuring users can enjoy uninterrupted usage.

Production and Unveiling

Reports indicate that Samsung plans to produce over 400,000 units of the Galaxy Ring, with mass production set to begin next month. The wearable was first teased at Samsung's Galaxy Unpacked event in January and later showcased at the Mobile World Congress (MWC 2024). It is anticipated to be officially unveiled at Samsung's next Galaxy Unpacked event in July, alongside rumored devices like the Galaxy Z Flip 6 and Galaxy Z Fold 6.

With a range of sizes, finishes, and a promising battery life, the Samsung Galaxy Ring is shaping up to be an exciting addition to Samsung's wearable lineup. Keep an eye out for its official unveiling for a closer look at this compact and versatile device.

First Published Date: 24 Apr, 18:29 IST
