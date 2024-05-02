Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for May 2: Check out the new BR Ranked Season 39 event

Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for May 2: The Free Fire BR Ranked Season 39 is finally here and the game has also introduced an exciting event with the same title. Free Fire is known for its graphics-intensive gameplay, unique themes and events. Now, this new event will empower players with exciting rewards such as parachutes, Loadout Crate, and more. If you also want to win rewards, then know more about the Free Fire BR Ranked Season 39 event and how you can grab its rewards.

Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for May 2: About Free Fire BR Ranked Season 39 event

The BR Ranked Season 39 event was announced on May 1 and it will stay live in-game until May 7. This a unique Free Fire event as instead of using diamonds to redeem rewards, players will have to complete a few tasks. Some of the tasks of the event include playing 6 BR Ranked matches to grab a free Random Loadout Crate, playing 12 BR Ranked matches to get one Random Loadout Crate and more. As the event is just for 7 days, players must increase the number of games they play in a day to grab the event rewards. Also, check out the Free Fire redeem codes for May 2.

Also read: Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for May 1

Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for May 2:

2E4C7V0B5N6M1Z8

I2O3A4S5D62F7G8

U9Y0ST1R2E3W4Q5

H6J7K8L9Z1X2SC3

M4N5B6SV7F8G9H0

P1OS2I3U4Y5T6W7

A8S9D0F1G2J3K4

Also read: Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for May 1

Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for May 2: Steps to redeem codes

Step 1: To start the process, first log in from your official Free Fire Account and avoid using a Guest account when redeeming Free Fire codes.

Step 2: Go to the official Free Fire Redemption website. Beware of the malicious websites and only use the official website to redeem codes.

Also read: Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for April 30

Step 3: When you reach the homepage, log in through various options such as Google, Facebook, VK, and more

Step 4: Upon login, you will be directed to the next page where you can enter your 12-digit redeem code.

Step 5: Click ‘OK' and you will receive your rewards in the in-game mail within 24 hours. Keep an eye here for more redeem codes in the future.

One more thing! We are now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us there so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. ‎To follow the HT Tech channel on WhatsApp, click here to join now!