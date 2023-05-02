Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for May 2: Know rewards, freebies, codes, and events for today

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for May 2, 2023: Free Fire MAX players can collect tokens of different colours to exchange them for rewards, including MP40 skins and many bundles. Giving details of the same Garena Free Fire North America tweeted, "Get the MP40 gun skins collection from Token Wheel. Collect yellow and purple poker tokens to exchange for rewards, including MP40 skins and many bundles. Green tokens from top-up can also be exchanged for purple tokens. Event is available until May 7th! Don't miss out!"

Want to claim more freebies and rewards? Players can get Denim Dino and Bonefreeze Dino bundles today. Informing about the same, another tweet by Garena Free Fire North America stated, "Step up your fashion game with the Denim Dino and Bonefreeze Dino bundles. Now available on the Lucky Wheel starting at only 9 diamonds! Don't miss out on this limited-time event, available until May 7th."

Free Fire players can also participate in the Booyah Fiesta to grab several rewards including Boho Dagger knife skin, Festive Growl backpack, Chunky Shades sunglasses, and more. Notably the event will be live until May 7, 2023.

Meanwhile, in order to claim Garena Free Fire MAX in-game items, you can check the daily redeem codes released today below. It can be known that Garena Free Fire MAX is the higher version of Free Fire and uses the same codes and redemption website to claim the in-game items for free.

Players can use the codes to claim freebies by visiting the redemption website of Garena Free Fire at https://reward.ff.garena.com/en. The codes come with an expiry time of 12-18 hours and need to redeem them as early as possible. Check the Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for today below:

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem codes for May 2, 2023:

FFIC33NTEUKA FFAC2YXE6RF2 FF9MJ31CXKRG FFCMCPSEN5MX HNC95435FAGJ 6KWMFJVMQQYG FFICJGW9NKYT FFCO8BS5JW2D VNY3MQWNKEGU ZZATXB24QES8 U8S47JGJH5MG

Garena Free Fire MAX: How to redeem codes

Step 1: Visit the official redemption website of Garena Free Fire at https://reward.ff.garena.com/en. Existing Garena Free Fire players can login to Free Fire MAX by using their Free Fire account.

Step 2: Log in to your game account using either Facebook, Google, Twitter, Apple ID, Huawei ID, and VK.

Step 3: Enter any of the above-mentioned redeem codes into the text box and click on the confirm button.

Step 4: Completed the above mentioned steps? Now, the rewards will be displayed in your mail section within 24 hours. However, if not, you will be informed about the same via a message.