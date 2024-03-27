 Enhance your Holi celebrations with JBL speakers and PartyBoxes - CLIP 4 Eco to Go 3 Eco, check specs and features | Photos
Experience the true essence of Holi with JBL's lineup of portable speakers and PartyBoxes that have been designed to amplify your celebrations with rich sound, dynamic lighting, and durability. 

| Updated on: Mar 27 2024, 10:19 IST
JBL CLIP 4 Eco
1. JBL CLIP 4 Eco: This compact speaker delivers rich sound and powerful bass, perfect for outdoor Holi celebrations. With its colorful design and integrated carabiner, it's easy to take anywhere. Plus, its waterproof and dustproof features make it durable for outdoor use. Available in Pink, Blue, and Teal colors, priced at 5,999.  (JBL)
JBL Go 3 Eco
2. JBL Go 3 Eco: Featuring an eco-friendly design made from recycled materials, the JBL Go 3 Eco is both stylish and sustainable. Despite its small size, it offers impressive audio quality and is waterproof and dustproof, making it ideal for on-the-go use during Holi festivities. Available in Black, Blue, Grey, Teal, and White, priced at 4,499.  (JBL)
PartyBox Club 120
3. PartyBox Club 120: This speaker is designed to create an energetic party atmosphere with its powerful sound and dynamic light show. With up to 12 hours of playtime on a single charge, plus quick charging options, the party can go on all day and night. Its portable design and wireless connectivity make it easy to set up anywhere. Priced at 39,999, it includes various accessories for convenience.  (JBL)
PartyBox Stage 320
4. PartyBox Stage 320: Offering powerful sound with deep bass and crystal-clear highs, the PartyBox Stage 320 is perfect for large gatherings and events. With up to 18 hours of playtime and a replaceable battery, it ensures the party lasts long. Designed for easy transportation with telescopic handle and wheels, it also features mic and guitar inputs for live performances. Priced at 54,999, it comes with interactive party effects and customization options via the JBL PartyBox app.  (JBL)
Overall Benefits
5. Overall Benefits: Both portable speakers and PartyBoxes from JBL offer a range of features suitable for different Holi celebrations. From compact designs for on-the-go use to powerful sound systems for larger gatherings, these products cater to various needs. Additionally, with their durable and waterproof features, they are suitable for outdoor festivities, ensuring a memorable Holi experience for all.  (JBL)
First Published Date: 27 Mar, 10:19 IST
    Trending Gadgets

