Airtel launches affordable international roaming packs: Check plans and availability in different countries

Bharti Airtel expands its reach to several international countries and unveils new and affordable roaming packs. The new International roaming packs will work in 184 countries and the plan starts at just Rs.133 per day, making it a suitable choice for the traveller to select their plans based on their requirements. The plans will also include unlimited data and in-flight connectivity, providing more accessibility to the internet in several locations. Know more about Airtel's affordable International roaming packs.

Airtel International roaming packs

Airtel introduces “One Plan to travel anywhere in the world” starting at just Rs.133 per day. The new plans save the hassle of recharging the plan multiple times and users just have to select their duration via the Airtel Thanks app and select the desired plan. The International roaming packs will include in-flight connectivity, 24x7 contact centre support, unlimited data, and much more. The selected plan will be auto-activated once they reach the destination. Also, note that the similar pack will work across 184 countries, therefore, the user will not have to worry about constantly recharging their device.

Amit Tripathi, Director, Customer Experience and Marketing of Bharti Airtel said “The packs offer greater value with enhanced benefits that are economical when compared to local in-country sims across many countries. The new pack truly redefines our value proposition for customers and gives them the freedom to use data and voice at an affordable tariff.”

How will the new International roaming packs benefit users?

Earlier, international travellers had to buy different roaming packs due to tariff payments in other countries. Now, with one single plan, it reduces the price and hassle of opting for multiple plans based on travel plans. Additionally, Airtel has also introduced an auto-renewal feature for frequent travellers, making the recharge more convenient.

On the Airtel website, the plan starts at Rs.195 in which users get 100 minutes of free outgoing calls and 100 free SMSs with 1 day of validity. The highest plan is priced at Rs.2998 which is valid for 30 days and users can enjoy several services.

