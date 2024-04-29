Unable to share videos on WhatsApp for Android? This pesky bug might be the reason
A recent bug in WhatsApp's Android version has disrupted the ability to send video files, prompting complaints on Reddit and investigations by users.
Experiencing the Glitch
Upon attempting to send video files over the past 24 hours, a pesky pop-up message consistently appears, stating: “Can't send this video. Choose a different video and try again.” This message only surfaces after an attempt is made to process the video file within WhatsApp, while other file types, such as photos, remain unaffected, reported9to5google.
Local Videos Facing Upload Hurdles
According to the sources videos shot or downloaded locally onto Android devices encounter obstacles during the upload process within WhatsApp Messenger. Surprisingly, even videos downloaded from the Instagram app on Android directly to device storage failed to be sent to WhatsApp contacts.
Interestingly, videos shot on iPhones or received from iPhone users within WhatsApp seem to evade this bug. This distinction suggests that the issue is exclusive to Android devices.
Inconsistent Impact Across Devices
While the bug isn't universal across all Android devices, it does seem to affect certain models, including those in the Galaxy S series. The problem may be linked to the latest WhatsApp updates, particularly the v2.24.9.34 version, which our test units were running on. Reports also indicate that the bug is present in the most recent WhatsApp beta update.
Temporary Fix: Downgrade WhatsApp Version
As a temporary workaround, users can revert to WhatsApp version 2.24.8.85, which allows them to resume sending video messages. However, the extent of the issue's impact and whether it affects devices randomly remain unclear. As users await a permanent fix, it highlights the importance of regular updates and bug fixes in maintaining the functionality of popular messaging apps like WhatsApp.
