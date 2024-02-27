Explore 10 OnePlus phones under Rs. 35,000: Premium experience, accessible prices

In the competitive smartphone market, OnePlus has been a major competitor in recent years. The company is known for producing high-quality handsets that mix price and excellent quality. The brand's extensive lineup caters to the diverse needs and preferences of users, solidifying its position as a go-to choice for tech enthusiasts. Specifically designed for those pursuing feature-packed smartphones within the budgetary confines of OnePlus under ₹35,000, it provides a compelling array of options that seamlessly blend economic sensibility with technological prowess. Products included in this article OnePlus Nord 2T 5G (Gray Shadow, 12GB Storage, 256GB Storage) (29,363) 10% OFF OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G (Black Dusk, 6GB RAM, 128GB Storage) (143,794) 9% OFF OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G (Pastel Lime, 8GB RAM, 256GB Storage) (44,550) Oneplus Nord CE 3 5G (Grey Shimmer, 8GB RAM, 128GB Storage) (9,481) 14% OFF OnePlus Nord 3 5G (Tempest Gray, 8GB RAM, 128GB Storage) (4,231) OnePlus 8T 5G (Lunar Silver, 8GB RAM, 128GB Storage) (19,206) OnePlus 9RT 5G (Hacker Black, 8GB RAM, 128GB Storage)+Alexa hands-free capable (10,858) OnePlus 10 Pro 5G (Volcanic Black, 8GB RAM, 128GB Storage) (6,365) 10% OFF OnePlus 10R 5G (Forest Green, 8GB RAM, 128GB Storage, 80W SuperVOOC) (18,988) 45% OFF Oneplus Nord N20 SE (Oasis Blue, 4GB RAM+ 64GB Storage) (14)

OnePlus phones under ₹35,000 are committed to excellence, showcasing impressive specifications that elevate the user experience. Boasting powerful processors, generous RAM, exceptional camera capabilities, and enduring batteries, these devices cater to the demands of various user profiles. Whether you're an avid gamer seeking seamless performance, a photography enthusiast capturing life's moments, or someone desiring a reliable and efficient smartphone for everyday use, OnePlus phones under ₹35,000 emerge as a compelling choice.

The brand's dedication to providing cutting-edge technology at an accessible price point makes these devices desirable and a testament to OnePlus's commitment to democratising innovation. Within this price range, OnePlus continues to redefine expectations, offering Best Value OnePlus Phones that bring together affordability and advanced features. These smartphones stand out as top contenders in the market, embodying the ethos of high-end technology accessible to a broader audience.

For consumers navigating the myriad options in the smartphone landscape, OnePlus remains a beacon of reliability and innovation. The intersection of budget-friendly pricing and top-tier specifications makes OnePlus phones under ₹35,000 not just a choice but a strategic investment in a mobile device that meets the demands of the modern, tech-savvy user. In the ever-evolving landscape of smartphones, OnePlus stands out as a brand that consistently delivers on its promise to provide exceptional devices without compromising on affordability, making it a compelling choice in the competitive market. So, here's a list of the best that fit your requirements the best!

1. OnePlus Nord 2T 5G (Gray Shadow, 12GB Storage, 256GB Storage)

The phone boasts a powerful MediaTek Dimensity 1300-AI chipset, guaranteeing smooth multitasking and gaming performance. A 6.43-inch, AMOLED, 90 Hz Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protected screen with 2400 x 1080 pixel resolution and HDR 10+ certification. 32 MP front (selfie) camera with integrated Sony IMX615, 8 MP ultrawide camera with 120-degree field of view, and 2 MP mono lens with dual LED flash. With a large AMOLED display, the Nord 2T 5G offers vibrant visuals with crisp details. Its 50MP triple camera system also delivers exceptional photography capabilities, providing users with the tools to capture every memorable moment.

Specifications of OnePlus Nord 2T 5G (Gray Shadow, 12GB Storage, 256GB Storage):

Model name: OnePlus Nord 2T 5G

Colour: ‎Gray Shadow

Cellular Technology: 5G

Dimensions: 7.3 x 0.8 x 15.9 Centimeters

Weight: ‎190 g

Pros Cons MediaTek Dimensity 1300-AI chipset ensures smooth multitasking limited colour choices 50MP triple camera system

2. OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G (Black Dusk, 6GB RAM, 128GB Storage)

The OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G is an impressive addition to the smartphone market, offering a range of features and capabilities that make it an excellent choice for tech enthusiasts and budget-conscious users. With its 5G connectivity, users can experience lightning-fast internet speeds, allowing seamless streaming, gaming, and browsing experiences. It comprises a 64-megapixel EIS primary camera, 2-megapixel depth and macro lenses, front (selfie), and a 16 MP Sony IMX471 camera. It captures 1080p video at 30 frames per second, SLO-MO: 720p video at 120 frames per second, AI scene improvement, Dual-View Video, HDR and Retouch Filters. The device boasts a sleek design and a vibrant display, providing a visually pleasing and immersive user experience. Equipped with a powerful processor and ample RAM, the Nord CE 2 Lite can easily handle multitasking and demanding apps. Additionally, the device offers a generous amount of storage space, ensuring that users can store all their important files, photos, and videos without worrying about running out of space.

Specifications of OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G (Black Dusk, 6GB RAM, 128GB Storage):

Model name: Nord CE 2 Lite 5G

Colour: Black Dusk

Cellular Technology: 5G

Dimensions: 7.6 x 0.9 x 16.4 Centimeters

Weight: 195 g

Pros Cons lightning-fast internet speeds The 16MP front camera may not match the high resolution found in some competitor devices. generous storage space and ample RAM

3. OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G (Pastel Lime, 8GB RAM, 256GB Storage)

It's a big plus that a phone in this price range has 5G capability. It is blazingly efficient to stream and download content, and it is ready for any upgrades in connectivity down the road. It is easy to multitask when you have 8GB of RAM. Without latency or slowdowns, the phone manages multiple apps and tasks simultaneously. Rich blacks and vivid colours are provided by the AMOLED display, which improves my viewing experience. Smooth images are guaranteed whether you watch films or browse the internet, thanks to the Full HD+ resolution. It boasts adequate space on the 128GB storage for all of my programs, pictures, and videos. It also has the option to expand storage via a microSD card.

Specifications of OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G (Pastel Lime, 8GB RAM, 256GB Storage):

Model name: Nord CE 3 Lite 5G

Colour: ‎Pastel Lime

Cellular Technology: 5G, 4G LTE

Dimensions: 7.6 x 0.8 x 16.6 Centimeters

Weight: 195 g

Pros Cons Efficiently streams and downloads content Limited colour choices The 8GB RAM ensures seamless multitasking.

4. Oneplus Nord CE 3 5G (Grey Shimmer, 8GB RAM, 128GB Storage)

The 6.43-inch Fluid AMOLED display is colourful and vivid with its bright colours and deep blacks. The Full HD+ resolution guarantees crisp images, while the 90Hz refresh rate enables responsive touch and seamless scrolling. The sharpness and vibrancy of the display are impressive, whether you're playing games or streaming media. With its Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G processor, the OnePlus Nord CE 3 can easily manage day-to-day chores. Smooth multitasking is guaranteed by the 8GB of RAM, and there is enough room for programs, pictures, and videos on the 128GB of internal storage. The 5G functionality of the phone guarantees that you will be future-proof as 5G networks proliferate. A 64MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP depth sensor comprise the triple camera arrangement on the rear. The camera system works effectively with adequate lighting, taking clear, colourful pictures. Although the Nightscape mode is helpful in low light, it better captures more details in difficult lighting settings.

Specifications of Oneplus Nord CE 3 5G (Grey Shimmer, 8GB RAM, 128GB Storage):

Model name: Nord CE 3 Lite 5G

Colour: Grey Shimmer

Cellular Technology: 5G, 4G LTE

Dimensions: 7.6 x 0.8 x 16.3 Centimeters

Weight: ‎184 g

Pros Cons 90Hz refresh rate and Full HD+ resolution While Nightscape mode is useful, it may need improvement in capturing more details in low-light settings. Ensures readiness for evolving 5G networks

5. OnePlus Nord 3 5G (Tempest Gray, 16GB RAM, 256GB Storage)

With its potent Qualcomm Snapdragon processor, the OnePlus Nord 3 5G offers outstanding performance and fluid multitasking. Rich colours and deep blacks characterise its breathtaking 6.74-inch AMOLED FHD+ Display, ideal for immersive gaming or movie-watching sessions. The gorgeous images this device captures will excite photography fans. It has a 50MP main camera and a flexible triple-camera setup. Also, the OnePlus Nord 3 5G boasts 5G connectivity, guaranteeing quick internet speeds and seamless browsing. Its exceptional battery life and 80W SUPERVOOC Fast-charging technology also minimise the need for frequent charging by keeping you charged up throughout the day.

Specifications of OnePlus Nord 3 5G (Tempest Gray, 16GB RAM, 256GB Storage):

Model name: OnePlus Nord 3 5G

Colour: Tempest Gray

Cellular Technology: 5G

Dimensions: 7.5 x 0.8 x 16.3 Centimeters

Weight: ‎192 g

Pros Cons potent Qualcomm Snapdragon The higher 16GB RAM variant may come with a premium price tag. AMOLED FHD+ display offers rich colours

6. OnePlus 8T 5G (Lunar Silver, 8GB RAM, 128GB Storage)

The OnePlus 8T 5G is a top-tier smartphone that effortlessly blends style, performance, and innovation. Boasting a sleek and modern design, this flagship device captivates users with its stunning Fluid AMOLED display that offers remarkable colour accuracy and clarity. With a buttery-smooth 120Hz refresh rate, scrolling through apps and websites becomes an immersive and enjoyable experience. Equipped with a 2.86GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor, 16.63 centimetres (6.55 inch) 120Hz fluid AMOLED capacitive touchscreen with 2400 x 1080 pixels resolution and 402 ppi pixel density, and the device is built on OxygenOS based on the Android v11 operating system. The rear quad camera setup includes a 48MP main camera with a Sony IMX586 sensor, a 16MP ultra-wide angle lens, a 5MP macro lens, and a 2MP monochrome lens. The front camera has a 16MP Sony IMX471 sensor. Also, the robust 4,500mAh battery and Warp Charge 65 of the 8T 5G keep you going all day, and a mere 15 minutes of charging provides a substantial boost.

Specifications of OnePlus 8T 5G (Lunar Silver, 8GB RAM, 128GB Storage):

Model name: OnePlus 8T 5G

Colour: Aquamarine Green

Cellular Technology: (4G+5G)

Dimensions: 8 x 74 x 161 Millimeters

Weight: 188 g

Pros Cons 6.55-inch Fluid AMOLED display Nil quad-camera setup

7. OnePlus 9RT 5G (Hacker Black, 8GB RAM, 128GB Storage)

Blazing speeds meet stunning hardware in this highly anticipated OnePlus release. The OnePlus 9RT 5G aims to provide an unrivalled user experience. Powered by the lightning-fast Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 chipset, this device ensures seamless multitasking and swift app launches. With a gorgeous 6.62-inch 120Hz Fluid AMOLED display, users can indulge in vibrant visuals and smooth scrolling. Equipped with a versatile triple camera system, including a 50MP primary sensor, photography enthusiasts can easily capture stunning shots. Additionally, the OnePlus 9RT 5G comes packed with a large battery, ensuring all-day usage, and supports Warp Charge technology for a lightning-fast charging experience.

Specifications of OnePlus 9RT 5G (Hacker Black, 8GB RAM, 128GB Storage):

Model name: OnePlus 9RT

Colour: ‎Hacker Black

Cellular Technology: 5G, 4G LTE

Dimensions: 16.2 x 7.5 x 0.8 Centimeters

Weight: ‎199 g

Pros Cons Powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Cannot expand the storage. 6.62-inch display with a 120Hz refresh rate

8. OnePlus 10 Pro 5G (Volcanic Black, 8GB RAM, 128GB Storage)

The OnePlus 10 Pro's design demonstrates the company's dedication to quality and design. The smartphone radiates elegance from every angle because of its excellent build quality and attention to detail. Not only do the metal frame and curved glass back look amazing, but they also feel great in the hand. The OnePlus 10 Pro boasts a stunning display. The 120Hz Fluid AMOLED panel has outstanding brightness, rich blacks, and brilliant colours. The OnePlus 10 Pro's camera configuration is a photographer's dream come true. The camera performance is elevated to new heights by the Hasselblad cooperation. Advanced image processing and the quad-camera system's adaptability allow for shooting beautiful images in various settings, from wide-angle vistas to low light.

Specifications of OnePlus 10 Pro 5G (Volcanic Black, 8GB RAM, 128GB Storage):

Model name: OnePlus 10 Pro

Colour: Emerald Forest

Cellular Technology: 5G, 4G LTE

Dimensions: 7.4 x 0.9 x 16.3 Centimeters

Weight: 200 g

Pros Cons Curved glass back and attention to detail The premium features contribute to a higher price point Hasselblad Camera System

9. OnePlus 10R 5G (Sierra Black, 8GB RAM, 128GB Storage, 80W SuperVOOC)

The OnePlus 10R 5G sticks to its sleek and understated design aesthetic, a favourite among users. Its superior glass back and compact contour give it an air of refinement. The fingerprint sensor and tactile keys are positioned intuitively, creating a smooth, ergonomic experience. The 120Hz refresh rate Fluid AMOLED display, measuring 6.7 inches, is just amazing. The vivid colours, deep blacks, and seamless transitions provide an engaging visual experience whether you're gaming, watching videos, or just surfing. Support for HDR10+ elevates the quality of multimedia consumption. With its cutting-edge Snapdragon processor and 8GB, the OnePlus 10R 5G is well-suited for multitasking and intensive apps. Applications open quickly, and everything works flawlessly overall.

Specifications of OnePlus 10R 5G (Sierra Black, 8GB RAM, 128GB Storage, 80W SuperVOOC):

Model name: OnePlus 10R

Colour: ‎Sierra Black

Cellular Technology: 5G, 4G LTE

Dimensions: 7.6 x 0.8 x 16.3 Centimeters

Weight: 190 g

Pros Cons Sleek and understated design Lacks wireless charging Snapdragon processor and 8GB RAM

10. OnePlus Nord N20 SE (Oasis Blue, 4GB RAM, 64GB Storage)

With OxygenOS 12.1's extensive array of Quick and Smooth productivity and customisation capabilities, you can effortlessly transition between work and play. A low battery can never stop you thanks to 33W SUPERVOOCTM3 fast charging, which increases battery life by 50% in just 34 minutes. The ability to play for the entire day With a large 5,000mAh battery and features like Super Power Saving Mode, which allows you to have up to 90 minutes of conversation time or 53 minutes of messaging on only 5% battery, you can have all the energy you need to game, browse, chat, and swipe for a full day of use. Subtly elegant style This kind of phone shouldn't look this fantastic for the price. Its lightweight, thin design makes it easy to operate one-handedly. To be clear, this camera is awesome! With a 50MP AI Dual Camera and flexible photography features like Night Filters and Portrait Retouching, you have additional possibilities to take enjoyable, clear pictures.

Specifications of OnePlus Nord N20 SE (Oasis Blue, 4GB RAM, 64GB Storage):

Model name: Nord N20 SE

Colour: ‎Oasis Blue

Cellular Technology: 4G

Dimensions: 8 x 75 x 163 Millimeters

Weight: 500 g

Pros Cons 33W SUPERVOOCTM3 fast charging With 4GB RAM, heavy multitasking or resource-intensive apps may experience limitations. OxygenOS 12.1 gives extensive productivity.

Top 3 features for you

Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 OnePlus Nord 2T 5G (Gray Shadow, 12GB Storage, 256GB Storage) Features a MediaTek Dimensity 1300-AI chipset, ensuring smooth multitasking and gaming performance. Equipped with a 6.43-inch AMOLED display with 90 Hz refresh rate Offers a versatile camera setup with a 32 MP front camera and a 50MP triple rear camera system OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G (Black Dusk, 6GB RAM, 128GB Storage) Boasts a visually pleasing design and a vibrant display for an immersive user experience. Users can experience lightning-fast internet speeds for seamless streaming, gaming, and browsing. Equipped with a powerful processor and ample RAM OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G (Pastel Lime, 8GB RAM, 256GB Storage) Features an AMOLED display for rich blacks and vivid colours With 8GB of RAM, the phone handles multiple apps and tasks without latency or slowdowns. Offers 5G connectivity for efficient streaming and downloading Oneplus Nord CE 3 5G (Grey Shimmer, 8GB RAM, 128GB Storage) The 6.43-inch Fluid AMOLED display with Full HD+ resolution and a 90Hz refresh rate Driven by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G processor and 8GB of RAM With 5G functionality, the phone ensures users stay connected to high-speed internet OnePlus Nord 3 5G (Tempest Gray, 16GB RAM, 256GB Storage) Featuring a stunning 6.74-inch AMOLED display with Full HD+ resolution equipped with a potent Qualcomm Snapdragon processor and an impressive 16GB of RAM The phone boasts a 50MP main camera and a flexible triple-camera setup OnePlus 8T 5G (Lunar Silver, 8GB RAM, 128GB Storage) The Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor, coupled with 8GB of RAM, ensures seamless multitasking The 6.55-inch Fluid AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate delivers remarkable colour accuracy and clarity The 4,500mAh battery, combined with Warp Charge 65, offers all-day usage OnePlus 9RT 5G (Hacker Black, 8GB RAM, 128GB Storage) The 6.62-inch Fluid AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate provides vibrant visuals ensures seamless multitasking and swift app launches for an unrivalled user experience Equipped with a 50MP primary sensor and a versatile triple-camera system OnePlus 10 Pro 5G (Volcanic Black, 8GB RAM, 128GB Storage) radiates elegance with its metal frame and curved glass back The 120Hz Fluid AMOLED panel delivers outstanding brightness, rich blacks, and brilliant colours The camera configuration, developed in collaboration with Hasselblad, elevates photography performance OnePlus 10R 5G (Sierra Black, 8GB RAM, 128GB Storage, 80W SuperVOOC) maintains a sleek and understated design with a superior glass back The 6.7-inch Fluid AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate offers vivid colours The device's cutting-edge Snapdragon processor and 8GB of RAM ensure efficient multitasking OnePlus Nord N20 SE (Oasis Blue, 4GB RAM, 64GB Storage) OxygenOS 12.1 offers an extensive array of Quick and Smooth productivity With 33W SUPERVOOCTM3 fast charging, the phone's large 5,000mAh battery can be charged by 50% in just 34 minutes The 50MP AI Dual Camera, along with features like Night Filters and Portrait Retouching

Best value for money

The OnePlus Nord N20 SE in Oasis Blue, featuring 4GB RAM and 64GB storage, is undeniably the epitome of best value for money in the smartphone market. With its sleek design and powerful performance, this device offers an exceptional user experience without breaking the bank. The device boasts a stunning Fluid AMOLED display, providing vibrant colours and sharp details to enhance your visual experience. Furthermore, its robust chipset ensures smooth multitasking and effortless usage. The OnePlus Nord N20 SE also excels in the camera department, equipped with a versatile 64MP quad-camera setup that captures stunning photos and videos in various lighting conditions. Additionally, the phone's long-lasting 5,000mAh battery and SUPERVOOC technology keep you powered throughout the day, eliminating the worry of running out of juice.

Best overall product

The OnePlus 10 Pro 5G is undoubtedly the best overall product for tech enthusiasts seeking a high-performing and feature-rich smartphone. Powered by the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 1-series chipset, this device offers unparalleled speed and performance, making it ideal for multitasking, gaming, and media consumption. The phone boasts a stunning 6.7-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, delivering vibrant and smooth visuals. One of its standout features is the exceptional camera system, which includes a quad-lens setup with a 50MP primary sensor, ensuring stunningly detailed and vibrant photos in any lighting condition. The OnePlus 10 Pro 5G also supports 5G connectivity, providing lightning-fast download and upload speeds for seamless browsing and streaming experiences.

How to find the Best Product?

With OnePlus's impressive specifications and sleek designs, the phones have gained a strong reputation among tech enthusiasts. First and foremost, it is essential to prioritise your requirements. Consider factors such as display size, camera capabilities, battery life, and processing power that align with your needs. Additionally, check out online reviews and expert ratings to gauge the phone's overall performance and user satisfaction. Comparing different models side by side and utilising comparison websites can also assist you in finding the best OnePlus phone within your budget. Finally, keep an eye out for online sales and promotions, as they often offer great discounts on OnePlus phones, allowing you to snag a premium device at an affordable price!