BGMI Redeem Codes for July 5: Give your character a cosmetic makeover today!

BGMI Redeem Codes for July 5: Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) has gone from strength to strength ever since it was allowed back in the country, with several tournaments and events taking place. Moreover, the BGMI M22 Royal Pass has recently been rolled out and you can get your hands on certain rewards as part of it. Now, Krafton, the game developer is gearing up to drop another BGMI update. According to reports, BGMI 2.6 update is expected to arrive later this month with several new features along with a new theme mode.

BGMI 2.6 update

The BGMI 2.6 update is expected to bring several new in-game additions. If you like using burst guns in the game, a new Full Auto Mode attachment is on the way where you can fire weapons like MK47 in auto mode. Moreover, if you die early in the game, you will have the option to become a spectator and watch the rest of the match. The update will also allow you to change the time of the day to Sunny, Dusk, and Night.

Several vehicles could also get improved. Reports claim that players will be able to drive the Monster Truck in the Erangle map, while the UAZ with the open rooftop will be removed from this area. Apart from this, a convertible Mirado will also be added to the Erangle and Sanhok maps.

BGMI also offers redeem codes on a regular basis to its players to unlock exciting rewards and freebies such as weapon skins, vehicle skins, emotes, outfits, in-game credits or UC, and many more. So, if you're interested in giving your character a cosmetic makeover or earning some free UC, check out the BGMI redeem codes for July 5.

BGMI Redeem codes for July 5

TQIZBZ76F

BMTFZBZQNC

FENKYU5ATPD

LEVKIN1QPCZ

GPHZDBTFZM24U

KARZBZYTR

SD14G84FCC

VETREL2IMHX

ZADROT5QLHP

SIWEST4YLXR

BDNKUPRMF4

BOBR3IBMTO

Steps to grab BGMI redeem codes

Step 1: Go to the official BGMI website and enter your BGMI character ID

Step 2: Next, paste the redemption code for the in-game reward in the space provided

Step 3: Enter the captcha/verification code as shown on the screen and click on submit.

Step 4: Once done, the redeemable prizes can be collected through the in-game mail.