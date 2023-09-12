BGMI Redeem Codes for September 12: Aston Martin Speed Drift event, exclusive skins, rewards and more
BGMI Redeem Codes for September 12: BGMI partners with Aston Martin, offering exclusive vehicle skins and more in the Speed Drift event.
BGMI Redeem Codes for September 12: Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) has teamed up with the famous car maker Aston Martin to bring players a special in-game event called "Aston Martin Speed Drift." This exciting gaming event will be available until October 10, 2023. During this time, players can use in-game currency (UC) to get unique vehicle skins inspired by Aston Martin. These skins come in different prices, adding a fun challenge for gamers.
What's in the BGMI Aston Martin Speed Drift Event?
In this partnership, BGMI has added three of Aston Martin's coolest sports cars to the game: Valkyrie, DBX707, and DBS Volante. Each of these high-performance cars has special colors that make the game even more fun. Among them, the Aston Martin DBS Volante is the game's first convertible sports car, with a cool mechanism for opening and closing the top.
By collecting these Aston Martin sports cars in your virtual garage, you can unlock lots of cool rewards as you go. The more of these fancy cars you collect, the more in-game prizes you'll earn, making your BGMI adventure even more exciting.
And if you're looking for free stuff, BGMI has redeem codes for you. You can use these codes to get weapon skins, vehicle skins, emotes, outfits, in-game credits, UC, and more. Be sure to check out the BGMI redeem codes for September 12 to grab your freebies!
BGMI Redeem codes for September 12
- VETREL2IMHX
- R89FPLM9S
- KARZBZYTR
- 5FG10D33
- ZADROT5QLHP
- SD16Z66XHH
- S78FTU2XJ
- RNUZBZ9QQ
- TIFZBHZK4A
- SIWEST4YLXR
- UKUZBZGWF
- BOBR3IBMT
- JJCZCDZJ9U
- DKJU9GTDSM
- UCBYSD600
- SD14G84FCC
- GPHZDBTFZ95U
- TQIZBZ76F
- UCUBIZGWF
How to grab BGMI redeem codes
Step 1: Go to the official BGMI website and enter your BGMI character ID.
Step 2: Next, paste the redemption code for the in-game reward in the space provided.
Step 3: Enter the captcha/verification code as shown on the screen and click on submit.
Step 4: Once done, the redeemable prizes can be collected through the in-game mail.
