BGMI tips: How to ace early battles and play like a pro to win chicken dinner

BGMI tips: Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) is popular for its intensive gameplay and real-time warzone experience. While the game is being loved and played country-wide, many players need more knowledge on how to play to improve their gaming skills. However, BGMI is all about practising and settling into the intensive gameplay. To help you gain pro player skills, we have curated a few BGMI tips on how players can survive and win early battles which will eventually lead them to chicken dinner. Check out the BGMI tips on how to ace early battles like pro.

BGMI tips: Win early battles and win chicken dinner

Before getting into the tips, know that getting into an early battle is completely a player's choice. This is because players decide their drop location. However, while picking a location it is important to analyse the risk of getting into a hot zone.

After deciding on the drop location, the first thing a player should do is find a weapon along with safety gear such as a helmet, vest, and health kits to keep you safe when an enemy comes in front of you.

Stay vigilant and aware of your surroundings, make sure to hear enemy cues and footsteps to analyze their location and be prepared for the battle. As soon you have a sense of the enemy's location, make sure to make the first move.

Make full use of drop balls such as frag grenades, smoke grenades, etc to dominate enemies and build a scary environment so the other team makes mistakes and you can easily knock them down.

Smartly judge the opponent's weapons and skills, then also make sure you manage your resources well such as your weapon choice, health, etc. Analyzing the situation will help you plan your next move.

Lastly, positioning is the most important BGMI tip that one should stay aware of as it can protect or knock you in just a matter of seconds. Therefore, stay behind covers, frequently change position and do not stay idle.

These were the BGMI pro player tips which will help you survive the early battle. Additionally, these tips will increase your sense of awareness and prepare you for intense battles.

Also, get freebies by redeeming BGMI redeem codes. All you have to do is go to the official BGMI website, enter your character ID, paste the redemption code and claim the in-game rewards.

