CBSE Class 10, Class 12 result online: Check on cbseresults.nic.in, results.cbse.nic.in

CBSE Class 10, Class 12 result 2023 will be made available online on cbseresults.nic.in, results.cbse.nic.in and other websites once the board declares them. No official announcement has been made about it, but the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) can make the announcement any time after the middle of May.

CBSE Board exams 2023 started on February 14 for both class 10 and Class 12 and ended on March 21 and April 5, 2023 respectively.

The official website to check the CBSE results is results.cbse.nic.in along with cbse.gov.in, cbse.nic.in and cbseresults.nic.in.

Do note that CBSE board roll number, Date of birth, and School number would be required and should be kept handy.

Steps to check CBSE class 10, class 12 result 2023 online on official website

1. Use your browser like Google Chrome, Firefox or Microsoft Edge to visit any of the official websites of CBSE- cbse.gov.in or cbseresults.nic.in or any other.

2. Click on the result tab.

3. The link to check the CBSE Result 2023 will be available on the website after the declaration.

4. Click on 'CBSE 10th Result 2023' or 'CBSE 12th Results 2023'.

5. Enter the required roll number, date of birth to know the result.

5. Submit and the result will be displayed on your screen.

6. Download the CBSE 2023 result on your laptop or computer.

Best of luck to all the students!