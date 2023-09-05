Home How To ISRO wants you to take the Chandrayaan-3 MahaQuiz; win Rs. 100000 cash prize

ISRO wants you to take the Chandrayaan-3 MahaQuiz; win Rs. 100000 cash prize

MyGovIndia is organizing an insightful MahaQuiz based on the ISRO's Chandrayaan-3 mission. Know what the quiz is about and how to participate to win amazing prizes.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Sep 05 2023, 18:02 IST
Chandrayaan-3 Moon mission: 5 facts to know
image caption
1/7 The Chandrayaan-3 mission was launched on July 14 from Sri Harikota, India's main spaceport in  Andhra Pradesh. From the day of its launch, Chandrayaan-3  has looped through progressively wider-ranging orbits of Earth. It then transferred to a lunar orbit and emerged as a focus of national pride. Our Moon mission become a global interest after Russia's Moon mission Luna-25  failed to land on the moon. (PTI)
Chandrayaan-3
2/7 The landing of  Chandrayaan-3 is aimed at the lunar south pole. Lunar south pole is a region that may have water ice or frozen water. It can be an abundant source of oxygen, fuel, and water that can be extremely important for future moon missions. (AFP)
image caption
3/7 Chandrayaan-3 will be functional for two weeks if it lands successfully on the lunar surface. It will run various experiments which will include a spectrometer analysis of the mineral composition of the surface of the moon. (via REUTERS)
image caption
4/7 The lander of the Chandrayaan-3 mission is about 2m tall. Its mass is said to be about  1,700 kg (3,747.86 lb) which can deploy a small 26 Kg lunar rover. (HT_PRINT)
image caption
5/7 For the smooth landing of the  Chandrayaan-3 on the south pole of the Moon, rough terrain can be a great hurdle. However, adjustments have been made by ISRO scientists that will help Chandrayaan-3 to stick its landing. (ISRO)
image caption
6/7 The adjustments include a system to broaden the potential landing zone and the lander has been equipped with more fuel and sturdier legs to be more effective. (REUTERS)
image caption
7/7 If this mission becomes successful, it would make India the fourth country to successfully land on the moon, after the former USSR, the United States, and China, and India will be able to mark its emergence as a strong space power. ISRO will telecast the planned Chandrayaan-3  landing starting from 1720 IST (1150 GMT) on August 23, 2023. (ISRO twitter)
Take part in MyGov MahaQuiz and win up to Rs.1 Lakh.
View all Images
Take part in MyGov MahaQuiz and win up to Rs.1 Lakh. (ISRO/X)

On August 23, 2023, Chandrayaan-3 lander made a soft landing on the Moon's south pole, creating history for India. Not only did it make a safe landing, but it managed to disembark Pragyaan Rover which it was carrying safely and this little vehicle has been roaming on the moon for 14 days. It has provided ISRO with some insightful information about the Moon. The discovery by the Pragyan rover can reveal many lunar secrets for scientists.

To honour India's space exploration journey and Chandrayaan-3 mission, MyGovIndia has announced a Chandrayaan-3 MahaQuiz which will be totally based on the Moon mission. Know more about the quiz and how to take part.

MyGovIndia MahaQuiz

According to a post shared by ISRO on X(formerly Twitter), MyGovIndia has announced the Chandrayaan-3 MahaQuiz which will explore facts about the mission. The post said, “@mygovindia has organised Chandrayaan-3 MahaQuiz honouring India's amazing space exploration journey, to explore the wonders of the moon, and to demonstrate our love of science and discovery.”

The quiz offers amazing prizes to the top participants which will be based on their received marks. Below are the mentioned price money for top performers:

1. The highest performer will receive a cash prize of Rs.100000.

2. The second-highest performer will get a Rs.75000 cash prize.

3. The Third-best performer will receive Rs.50000 cash prize.

4. The next hundred performers will get a Rs.2000 consolation prize.

5. Lastly, the next 200 performers will get a Rs.1000 consolation prize.

How to participate in the MahaQuiz

According to the MyGovIndia report, candidates who want to participate in the Chandrayaan 3 MahaQuiz need to create their own account on MyGov. Once the registration is done, the quiz is available for all the Indians. Once you hit the submit button, you'll be asked to enter the one-time password (OTP). You need to complete 10 questions within 300 seconds. All participants will be able to download a participation certificate, and the winners will be rewarded with cash prizes.

Ensure that all the information you provide is correct and updated as an incomplete profile does not meet the requirements for becoming the Winner.

First Published Date: 05 Sep, 16:28 IST
